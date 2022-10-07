Bendigo Advertiser
Breaking

Charges yet to be laid over Bendigo stabbing death

By Emily Woods
Updated October 7 2022 - 6:42am, first published 6:00am
A coroner is investigating Steven Judge's cause of death and the circumstances surrounding it. (Diego Fedele/AAP PHOTOS)

Steven Judge was fatally stabbed during a botched kidnapping on Bendigo's One Tree Hill, but three years on police have not charged anyone over his death.

