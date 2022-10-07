SUTTON Grange trainer Ross Graham is embracing another topline test for his Inter Dominion-bound trotter Nephew Of Sonoko.
The six-year-old son of the much underrated Wedderburn district sire Danny Bouchea will continue his path towards his grand final later this year in the $50,000 Group 1 Bill Collins Trotters Sprint at Tabcorp Park Melton on Saturday night.
The trotting feature is one of four Group 1s to be contested on the 11-race program, which includes the $300,000 Victoria Cup, $200,000 Victoria Derby and $150,000 Victoria Oaks.
Three of the four Group 1 fields contain Bendigo region horses, with Nephew Of Sonoko and the Alex Ashwood-trained Parisian Artiste set to be rivals in the Bill Collins Sprint.
Returning from a freshen-up at Melton last weekend, Nephew Of Sonoko showed no signs of rust in finishing third behind the star Brent Lilley-trained mare Queen Elida in the Group 3 Chris Howe Trotters Free-For-All.
Graham said it was a pleasing enough effort given the circumstances.
"He'd had the one trial the week before, but I was relatively happy with him," he said.
"It wasn't an overly quickly run race. He sat behind the leader and the two that beat him home (including Mufasa Metro) had the jump on him at the top of the straight.
"In saying that, he didn't pull much ground off them either."
A Group race winner twice this season in the Touch Merchant Trotters Free-For-All at Shepparton and the Wagon Apollo Trotters Free-For-All at Melton, both in July, Graham makes no secret of the fact Nephew Of Sonoko, better known to connections as 'Nossy', thrives off tough and persistent racing.
He will get plenty of both in the lead-up to the Inter Dominion heats, starting at Ballarat on November 26.
His hopes were enhanced at Monday night's barrier draw when he drew the pole.
Not blessed with brilliant gate speed, but generally well enough way, Graham hopes Nephew Of Sonoko, who will be driven by star Lexton-based reinsman James Herbertson, can capitalise on their good fortune.
"He's feeling good and has a great draw - that's a big help," he said.
"There'll be a few trying to bustle out early, so it will be interesting to see whether he has a good enough toe to hold up.
"It will be what it will be.
"He generally comes out okay, not sensational.
"He should hold his own pretty well in this. (The Inter Dominion heats) are going to be just as hard, but if you aren't in them, you have no chance."
Herbertson boasts an excellent record on Nephew Of Sonoko with six wins and four placings in 15 starts together this season.
The same pairing combined for a win and a second in five runs last season, with the victory coming at Group 2 level in the Aldebaran Park Vicbred Platinum Metropolitan Trot Final.
Graham declared Queen Elida and the Chris Lang-trained Ollivici as the obvious two horses to beat, but was quick not to discount the chances of any in the field of 10, or the emergency, the Chris Svanosio-trained Brandlo Prince.
"You wouldn't be surprised to see any of the others win it," he said.
"Ollivici is one that has really matured nicely. He's always shown above-average ability, but he has gone to a new level now."
He's feeling good and has a great draw - that's a big help.- Sutton Grange trainer Ross Graham
One horse, in particular, Graham has plenty of respect for is the other Bendigonian in the field Parisian Artiste.
The four-year-old showed he was approaching somewhere near his best with a brilliant last-start win in the Group 3 Swan Hill Trotters Cup and has already proved his mettle at Group 1 level with a win in last year's Vicbred Super Series.
"He probably hasn't done the same job as Ollivici, but it was a pretty big run to win up at Menangle," Graham said.
"That run was huge; he came from a long way back and won really nicely.
"He's undoubtedly one of the main chances."
Nephew Of Sonoko and Parisian Artiste will be aiming to become the first Bendigo-trained winner of the race since 2011, when Will Trapper won it for the second time for former Sedgwick trainer John Noonan.
He also won it in 2008.
