Brad Fox won't attempt to reinvent the wheel with BFNL reigning premier Gisborne, but the Bulldogs' new coach has promised some subtle changes for their title defence.
The former Essendon and Richmond key position player is back in charge at Gisborne for a second time, having led the Dogs in the mid-1990s when his AFL career came to a close.
Taking over as coach from Rob Waters after Gisborne's premiership triumph puts Fox, to some degree, on a hiding to nothing, but he couldn't be more excited about the prospect of challenging his young group to repeat their 2022 success.
"I believe a premiership team needs some degree of reinvention, but they need to stay predictable to each other and less predictable to the opposition,'' Fox said.
"We will tweak our game plan. There's a couple of things that I'll bring in that we didn't use in 2022.
"Football for me is about starting with structure, but then you have to have creativity and flair. You want your players to bring their natural strengths right to the forefront of their games.
"There has to be enjoyment, we're all in it for the enjoyment and that has to be there from training through to match day.
"Underneath all that, football is a battle, it is about combat, it is about fierce determination and it's about being relentless and overpowering somebody else. That will be there too.
"I want players who love being there, love each other's company, who will buy into a team structure and a selflessness for their team-mates. At the end of the day they want to battle and they want to win."
Fox played in three-straight flags for Gisborne from 1997 to 1999, played in another premiership with Keilor in 2000, before he joined AFL club the Brisbane Lions as, firstly, an opposition analyst and, secondly, as Victorian team manager through the club's dominant 2001-04 era.
He coached junior football at Rupertswood before returning to Gisborne in 2021 to be an assistant coach at under-18 level.
"After the first night I helped out at training in 2021 as an assistant coach, I told my closest mates that it felt like I'd come home,'' Fox said.
"I grew up in Western Australia, got drafted, played a little bit of AFL, but then went straight to Gisborne as a 24-year-old captain/coach.
"The six years I had there, finishing in the three premierships, were the most fun I've ever had in life.
"We were a club that was hungry for success and we blooded so many young kids and families that are synonymous with the Gisborne district.
"To be given another opportunity to lead them 20-odd years later, I never would have predicted that."
Fox's experience at under-18 level over the past 18 months will be telling, considering the club's senior list is predominantly made up of players aged 23 and under.
"It's a tremendous young list,'' he said.
"As an assistant coach in the under-18s this year and in the same role last year, even though we only had a season before COVID shut us down, I've seen them first hand.
"From our 2021 under-18s, the growth of some of those kids that came into senior footy this year - Merrett, Ellings, Weber, Thomas, Normington was brilliant. You could throw Lakey into that group as well even though he's that one year older.
"We've got amazing young talent and we'll have another five or six coming out from our under-18 premiership team this year that will be hungry to make their mark in 2023."
Fox said the Dogs would experience some turnover in playing personnel from the premiership team.
"Like every club, there'll be a small number that will leave,'' he said.
"That's normal in all levels of football from the AFL down to the thirds.
"We've got a couple that could be going interstate for work. I would hope that (Brad) Bernacki gets either drafted or is a significant cog in a VFL side. We would love to have him with us, but he should chase his best footy and we'll support him with that.
"There'll be a couple of changes and we won't go out on a massive recruiting drive.
"We'll selectively recruit a couple of players that will just bolster us from an experience point of view considering we are such a young team."
