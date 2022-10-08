Heathcote District league 2022 end-of-season club-by-club review

Record - 17-2
Percentage - 191.5%
Average for - 107
Average against - 56
Attack rank - 1st
Defence rank - 1st
Quarters won - 60 of 76
Goal conversion - 52.5%
1st half scoring - +404
2nd half scoring - +566
Top 5 best player votes:
Tyler Phillips - 51
Marcus Angove - 34
Lachlan Atherton - 30
Thomas Leech - 25
Jarod Bacon - 25
Top 5 goalkickers:
Anthony McMahon - 51
Jarod Bacon - 40
Thomas Leech - 33
Ben Fulford - 27
Rhys Woodland - 23
The Cats entered the season as the hot premiership fancy and duly delivered, capturing their first flag since 2014 with a 20-point grand final win over Mount Pleasant.
Won 17 of 19 games and was the No.1 ranked side both offensively and defensively, while the Cats also boasted the competition's Cheatley medallist in ruckman Tyler Phillips, who won it for a second year in a row with a huge tally of 34 votes.
Had three standout players through the finals series in the trio of forward Jarod Bacon and midfielders Marcus Angove and Lachlan Atherton, who all starred on grand final day.
Already a significant change made at the Cats since the flag win with Stacy Fiske taking over as coach from Brodie Collins, who will stay on as a player as the club pursues back-to-back.
Record - 15-4
Percentage - 159.6%
Average for - 104
Average against - 65
Attack rank - 2nd
Defence rank - 3rd
Quarters won - 52 of 76
Goal conversion - 53.4%
1st half scoring - +362
2nd half scoring - +377
Top 5 best player votes:
Chris Down - 62
Ben Weightman - 55
Billy Mahony - 46
Jesse Tuohey - 43
Adam Baird - 34
Top 5 goalkickers:
Ben Weightman - 69
Dean Tydell - 26
Mitch Bennett - 22
Adam Baird - 22
Jesse Tuohey - 17
No doubt the first 25 minutes of the grand final will haunt the Blues over the pre-season as they set about trying to go one better next year.
Conceded the first five goals of the grand final to LBU, but battled their way back into the contest to twice cut the deficit to less than a kick in the final quarter before ultimately going down by 20 points as they chased their first flag since 2006.
Star forward/mid Ben Weightman produced a ripping season to end the year as the competition's leading goalkicker with 69, while Chris Down had a major impact in the ruck in his first year at Toolleen.
The Blues were co-coached by Darren Walsh and star midfielder Adam Baird, but have made a change to their structure for next season.
Baird will coach the side solo, with Walsh taking on the position of director of coaching.
The Blues did capture some silverware on grand final day winning the reserves flag.
Record - 13-5-1
Percentage - 143.3%
Average for - 90
Average against - 63
Attack rank - 4th
Defence rank - 2nd
Quarters won - 43 of 76
Goal conversion - 55.9%
1st half scoring - +176
2nd half scoring - +339
Top 5 best player votes:
Ben Barton - 37
Hadleigh Sirett - 35
Jed Brain - 34
Todd Clarke - 33
Matt Riordan - 31
Top 5 goalkickers:
James Brain - 46
Jed Brain - 40
Stephen Tuohey - 21
Laine Fitzgerald - 21
Luke Moore - 18
The Grasshoppers again put themselves in contention to contend again, but ended the season empty handed when beaten by LBU in the preliminary final.
That's now 3rd (2022), 2nd (2019) and 3rd (2018) the Grasshoppers have finished in the last three completed seasons.
Started the season winning their first eight games and were flying, but then went 5-5-1 over their last 11 and could never hit top gear after a double-bye across rounds 11 and 12.
Got 86 goals out of brothers James (46) and Jed (40) Brain, with Jed stepping up from the assistant role to take over as senior coach from Julian Bull, who has stood down following four years at the helm.
Record - 9-9
Percentage - 89.5%
Average for - 82
Average against - 91
Attack rank - 6th
Defence rank - 5th
Quarters won - 33 of 72
Goal conversion - 50.4%
1st half scoring - -55
2nd half scoring - -117
Top 5 best player votes:
Rhys Irwin - 37
Ben Bacon - 34
Bayden Fallon - 32
Jack Fallon - 32
Ryan Walker - 22
Top 5 goalkickers:
Liam Bartels - 45
Bayden Fallon - 20
Matt Sawyer - 20
Mitch Dole - 20
James Davies - 17
It took the Demons right up until 5pm on the last day of the home and away season to secure their berth in the finals.
And once they got there they didn't just make up the numbers after knocking over North Bendigo by 16 points in an elimination final upset before falling to Colbinabbin the first semi-final.
Pulled off a big in-season signing with the addition of Liam Bartels from Rochester, with his 45 goals more than double that of any other Demon, while down the other end skipper Rhys Irwin was superb in the backline before his season ended with a broken collarbone.
Looking ahead to next year the Demons are already shaping as a team to watch given the early signings of Jake Pallpratt as co-coach alongside Jack Fallon and star forward/midfielder Kaiden Antonowicz.
Record - 10-6-1
Percentage - 132.5%
Average for - 98
Average against - 74
Attack rank - 3rd
Defence rank - 4th
Quarters won - 43 of 68
Goal conversion - 53.3%
1st half scoring - +193
2nd half scoring - +215
Top 5 best player votes:
Jeremy Lambden - 41
Jordan Ford - 36
Nick Waterson - 35
Dylan Klemm - 31
Shane Harris - 27
Top 5 goalkickers:
Dylan Klemm - 52
Jordan Ford - 29
Matt Gray - 28
Hakeem Johnson - 24
Aarryn Craig - 18
The Bulldogs retained their record of having played in every finals series since 2010, but in the wash-up, it was described by coach Rob Bennett as a "wasted year".
The Bulldogs bowed out at the first hurdle when upstaged by White Hills in the elimination final in what was the club's worst result since 2011 such has been its sustained consistency.
Among the standout players was athletic forward Dylan Klemm, who booted 52 goals and was joint runner-up in the Cheatley Medal, while Jeremy Lambden carried a big load in the ruck and reveled in what was his best season at Atkins Street.
Record - 7-9
Percentage - 93.8%
Average for - 86
Average against - 91
Attack rank - 5th
Defence rank - 6th
Quarters won - 29 of 64
Goal conversion - 54.8%
1st half scoring - -77
2nd half scoring - -14
Top 5 best player votes:
Braden Padmore - 49
Jackson Jones - 45
Codie Price - 44
Shaun Harrison - 27
Mitch McLean - 23
Top 5 goalkickers:
Braden Padmore - 37
Kai Cavallaro - 27
Jack Brooks - 22
Jackson Jones - 19
Jackson Conforti - 17
Ended up missing out on a return to the finals for the first time since 2013, but the rise of the Saints was one of the stories of season 2022.
Spent 14 of the 18 rounds sitting inside the top five, but ultimately, four losses by 10 points or less came back to bite the Saints in what was the first year under new coach Andrew Saladino.
Star mid/forward Braden Padmore was one of the recruits of the season in finishing equal runner-up in the Cheatley Medal, while the duo of Jackson Jones and slick ball-user Codie Price were also super consistent.
Have already announced a recruit who should have a big impact in forward Corey Grindlay, who booted 68 goals for Wallan in the Riddell District league this year and was voted by the coaches as their player of the year.
Record - 3-13
Percentage - 62.9%
Average for - 70
Average against - 111
Attack rank - 7th
Defence rank - 8th
Quarters won - 19 of 64
Goal conversion - 50.6%
1st half scoring - -201
2nd half scoring - -457
Top 5 best player votes:
Zack Holmberg - 31
Kyle Armstrong - 30
Dylan Gordon - 29
Tannar Cerrone - 24
Regan Williams - 20
Top 5 goalkickers:
Darcy Laffy - 53
Kyle Armstrong - 12
Tannar Cerrone - 10
Dylan Oaff - 9
Sebastian De Napoli - 9
Just the three wins for the Bloods, but the positive for the side was they improved their attack by eight points per game (up from 62 to 70) and defence by six points per game (down from 117 to 111) in comparison to last year.
Still unable to unlock the consistency they need to take the next step to seriously challenge for a top five given the Bloods showed throughout the season they could play competitive football for periods with finals-calibre sides, but not for long enough.
Having shared the role with gun ruckman Dylan Gordon this year, Dylan Friedberger - who spent the bulk of the season sidelined after a pair of head knocks - will coach on his own next year.
Huge effort by Darcy Laffy to kick 53 goals.
Record - 2-14
Percentage - 60.6%
Average for - 56
Average against - 92
Attack rank - 8th
Defence rank - 7th
Quarters won - 16 of 64
Goal conversion - 44.7%
1st half scoring - -301
2nd half scoring - -278
Top 5 best player votes:
Mitch Christensen - 53
Tyler Miles - 41
Jay McDonald - 34
Jaydon Cowling - 33
Jake Maher - 29
Top 5 goalkickers:
Luke Gray - 19
Mitch Christensen - 13
Flynn Campbell - 12
Jayden Cordy - 10
Brandon Dimech - 9
Was always going to be a hard slog for the Hawks this season given the loss of their Melbourne-based talent from last year, leading to a much more locally-based team.
Just the two wins against Leitchville-Gunbower (23 points) and Elmore (27 points), but it was certainly a recurring comment from most opposition coaches post-game that the Hawks were much harder to play against than their record suggested.
Have made a coaching change with the returning Harry Whittle and Jayden Cordy taking on the role jointly, while former coach Stacy Fiske has taken the reins of reigning premier LBU.
Assistant coach Jay McDonald has also departed, taking over as coach at Maiden Gully YCW.
Record - 1-15
Percentage - 42.7%
Average for - 53
Average against - 123
Attack rank - 9th
Defence rank - 9th
Quarters won - 10 of 64
Goal conversion - 54.2%
1st half scoring - -501
2nd half scoring - -631
Top 5 best player votes:
Jobee Warde - 59
Nathan McLellan - 48
Billy Hawken - 34
Blake Azzopardi - 30
Mitch Candy - 27
Top 5 goalkickers:
Billy Hawken - 30
Blake Azzopardi - 19
Nathan McLellan - 12
Joel Regan - 12
James Barrat - 7
Season started on a positive note for the Bombers with a thrilling one-point win on the road against Huntly.
But then followed 15 losses by an average of 76 points in what was another tough rebuilding season for the Bombers, whose clear standout was new ruckman Jobee Warde, who 10 times featured in their best three players, while Billy Hawken was also a shining light.
Were coached by Tim Bannan, but will be led next season by the newly-appointed Shannon Keam.
ROUND 1:
LBU 20.12 (132) def White Hills 9.9 (63)
Mount Pleasant 13.20 (98) def Elmore 8.13 (61)
Colbinabbin 9.13 (67) def North Bendigo 4.8 (32)
Heathcote 13.8 (86) def Huntly 8.13 (61)
Leitchville-Gunbower bye
ROUND 2:
LBU 19.22 (136) def Heathcote 8.7 (55)
Mount Pleasant 21.13 (139) def White Hills 9.9 (63)
North Bendigo 19.20 (134) def Elmore 11.8 (74)
L'ville-Gunbower 13.6 (84) def Huntly 11.17 (83)
Colbinabbin bye
ROUND 3:
LBU 19.19 (133) def L'ville-Gunbower 3.9 (27)
Mount Pleasant 18.9 (117) def Heathcote 9.12 (66)
Colbinabbin 14.15 (99) def Elmore 10.9 (69)
White Hills 15.19 (109) def North Bendigo 14.13 (97)
Huntly bye
ROUND 4:
Mount Pleasant 21.27 (153) def L'ville-Gunbower 4.4 (28)
Colbinabbin 17.10 (112) def White Hills 7.5 (47)
LBU 11.12 (78) def Huntly 4.9 (33)
North Bendigo 18.10 (118) def Heathcote 17.6 (108)
Elmore bye
ROUND 5:
Mount Pleasant 20.13 (133) def Huntly 4.8 (32)
North Bendigo 17.19 (121) def L'ville-Gunbower 6.6 (42)
Colbinabbin 15.7 (97) def Heathcote 10.4 (64)
White Hills 19.11 (125) def Elmore 17.6 (108)
LBU bye
ROUND 6:
Colbinabbin 29.18 (192) def L'ville-Gunbower 3.6 (24)
North Bendigo 19.20 (134) def Huntly 7.5 (47)
Heathcote 17.25 (127) def Elmore 9.6 (60)
LBU 17.16 (118) def Mount Pleasant 13.9 (87)
White Hills bye
ROUND 7:
Heathcote 20.10 (130) def White Hills 12.10 (82)
Elmore 18.13 (121) def L'ville-Gunbower 13.7 (85)
Colbinabbin 12.4 (76) def Huntly 9.6 (60)
LBU 12.14 (86) def North Bendigo 12.4 (76)
Mount Pleasant bye
ROUND 8:
White Hills 19.14 (128) def L'ville-Gunbower 8.5 (53)
Colbinabbin 12.9 (81) def LBU 4.10 (34)
Elmore 13.9 (87) def Huntly 10.8 (68)
North Bendigo 8.12 (60) def Mount Pleasant 8.11 (59)
Heathcote bye
ROUND 9:
LBU 24.15 (159) def Elmore 7.6 (48)
Heathcote 15.10 (100) def L'ville-Gunbower 8.7 (55)
White Hills 11.8 (74) def Huntly 4.6 (30)
Mount Pleasant 13.6 (84) def Colbinabbin 12.10 (82)
North Bendigo bye
ROUND 10:
LBU 15.15 (105) def White Hills 2.8 (20)
Mount Pleasant 21.13 (139) def Elmore 12.14 (86)
Heathcote 8.10 (58) def Huntly 7.10 (52)
North Bendigo 11.9 (75) dr Colbinabbin 12.3 (75)
Leitchville-Gunbower bye
ROUND 11:
LBU 25.16 (166) def Heathcote 6.4 (40)
North Bendigo 19.14 (128) def Elmore 2.9 (21)
Huntly 11.18 (84) def L'ville-Gunbower 9.7 (61)
Mount Pleasant 14.11 (95) def White Hills 10.12 (72)
Colbinabbin bye
ROUND 12:
Mount Pleasant 20.18 (138) def Heathcote 6.7 (43)
LBU 22.8 (140) def L'ville-Gunbower 7.7 (49)
Colbinabbin 22.18 (150) def Elmore 9.7 (61)
North Bendigo 21.8 (134) def White Hills 12.15 (87)
Huntly bye
ROUND 13:
Mount Pleasant 17.14 (116) def L'ville-Gunbower 7.4 (46)
LBU 17.6 (108) def Huntly 9.8 (62)
Colbinabbin 11.11 (77) def White Hills 6.7 (43)
North Bendigo 13.12 (90) def Heathcote 11.16 (82)
Elmore bye
ROUND 14:
Mount Pleasant 20.17 (137) def Huntly 6.7 (43)
North Bendigo 23.21 (159) def L'ville-Gunbower 11.7 (73)
White Hills 13.13 (91) def Elmore 11.12 (78)
Colbinabbin 9.10 (64) def Heathcote 8.8 (56)
LBU bye
ROUND 15:
North Bendigo 15.12 (102) def Huntly 5.10 (40)
Colbinabbin 18.10 (118) def L'ville-Gunbower 12.6 (78)
Heathcote 16.12 (108) def Elmore 11.12 (78)
LBU 13.16 (94) def Mount Pleasant 9.17 (71)
White Hills bye
ROUND 16:
LBU 15.15 (105) def North Bendigo 9.13 (67)
Elmore 7.19 (61) def L'ville-Gunbower 5.6 (36)
Colbinabbin 10.15 (75) def Huntly 9.7 (61)
White Hills 13.10 (88) def Heathcote 12.9 (81)
Mount Pleasant bye
ROUND 17:
White Hills 14.13 (97) def L'ville-Gunbower 5.10 (40)
LBU 13.13 (91) def Colbinabbin 7.5 (47)
Mount Pleasant 12.18 (90) def North Bendigo 9.8 (62)
Huntly 13.14 (92) def Elmore 10.5 (65)
Heathcote bye
ROUND 18:
Heathcote 25.18 (168) def L'ville-Gunbower 9.7 (61)
LBU 20.15 (135) def Elmore 5.8 (38)
White Hills 15.21 (111) def Huntly 6.6 (42)
Mount Pleasant 11.8 (74) def Colbinabbin 10.12 (72)
North Bendigo bye
FINALS:
Elimination final:
White Hills 13.13 (91) def North Bendigo 11.9 (75)
Qualifying final:
Mount Pleasant 14.10 (94) def Colbinabbin 10.8 (68)
1st semi-final:
Colbinabbin 17.9 (111) def White Hills 11.10 (76)
2nd semi-final:
Mount Pleasant 13.8 (86) def LBU 7.13 (55)
Preliminary final:
LBU 8.18 (66) def Colbinabbin 5.11 (41)
Grand final:
LBU 13.11 (89) def Mount Pleasant 10.9 (69)
