Heathcote District league 2022 end-of-season club-by-club review

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated October 8 2022 - 1:36am, first published 1:32am
The Lockington-Bamawm United team that beat Mount Pleasant by 20 points in the grand final. Picture by Darren Howe.

1st - LOCKINGTON-BAMAWM UNITED

Record - 17-2

