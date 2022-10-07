Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News
Free

Emergency services attend to more than 600 calls for assistance overnight

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated October 7 2022 - 6:43am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Water rising around Lake Eppalock on Friday afternoon. Picture by Noni Hyett

Officials are warning residents along some parts of the Avoca River that major flood levels could be reached this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.