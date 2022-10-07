Officials are warning residents along some parts of the Avoca River that major flood levels could be reached this weekend.
In a press conference on Friday afternoon, State Response controller Tim Wiebusch said the Charlton township could see major flooding occurring on Saturday.
"(This may occur) as the inflows continue to come in from Friday night's rain," he said.
The Bureau of Meteorology's Michael Efron said some parts of the state had copped significant rainfalls overnight.
"Last night we saw some really extensive thunderstorm activity over western parts of Victoria, particularly around Avoca and Maryborough," he said.
"By 9am on Friday, we had around 50 to 65mm in that area, which equates to a month's worth of rain in an hour.
Mr Efron said after storms pushed through the Melbourne area, it looked as though the wet weather may have cleared for now.
"As we head into the weekend, we should see quite different conditions to what we've seen," he said.
"We will have a lot cooler temperatures and pretty settled weather into next week as well."
Mr Wiebusch confirmed State Emergency Service (SES) crews and emergency services attended more than 600 calls for assistance throughout the night.
Some of the busiest areas for those calls included Woodend and the Maryborough districts.
"Over 330 of those calls related to flash flooding impacts or leaking roofs and the like," he said.
"We had over 120 requests relating to building damage and a further 100 for attending to trees falling down."
Mr Wiebusch said "disappointingly" too many of those calls had been to assist people who had become stuck while attempting to drive through floodwaters.
In the last 24 hours, crews have rescued 15 people attempting to drive through floodwaters in both metropolitan Melbourne and in the regions of Maryborough and Carisbrook.
"We can't appeal to people enough that driving through floodwaters could be the last decision you make," he said.
"The single largest cause of death in flooding is people attempting to drive through water.
"We don't want to see people walking, playing or driving through floodwaters."
An Emergency control centre has been set up in Bendigo to support communities as they manage the consequences arising from the weather.
Residents planning on travelling across the weekend are urged to check the VicTraffic website for the latest road closures and updates.
For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
