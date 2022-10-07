Local athletes look for fast start to Athletics Victoria Shield League

PERSONAL bests and points will be the goal in Saturday's start to Athletics Victoria's Shield League track and field action in Bendigo.
Athletes representing Bendigo Harriers, Eaglehawk, South Bendigo, and Bendigo University will compete across three of the five AVSL divisions from 1pm at the Retreat Road track in Flora Hill.
Eaglehawk is in division one against the powerful metro-based clubs such as Essendon, Diamond Valley and Glenhuntly.
The Hawks progressed to last season's AVSL play-offs and are reigning Victoria Country champions.
In the 2021-22 campaign, Bendigo Harriers performed well to reach the division two play-offs at Lakeside Stadium in South Melbourne.
The Harriers will again be in division two, along with South Bendigo.
University will compete in division five against the likes of Ivanhoe, Maccabi and Williamstown.
First-up at Saturday's meet will be the hammer throw at 1pm. Track action starts at 1.30pm when distance hurdles of 400m, 300m or 200m will be run. Walks events will be 1500m or 3000m.
First of the women's 200m heats will be at 2.10pm, followed by the men's heats. Distance events are 800m, and the 2000m or 3000m steeplechase. The field program includes discus, hammer, long jump, and high jump.
The build-up to the 2022-23 track and field season included a come and try day run last Saturday at the Flora Hill complex.
Some of the best performers included South Bendigo's Oliver Muggleton, 100m; Emma Berg, shot put; Greg Hilson, 1500m; Eaglehawk's Jorja Morrison, 100m; Angus McKindlay, Sophie Scoble and Cameron Smith, 400m; Alyssa Beaton, long jump; and Daniel Chisholm, javelin.
University's Glenn McMillan starred in the 3000m, as the Bendigo Harriers' best included Eliza Coutts, high jump; Anne Buckley and Tiffany Bussem-Jorgensen, 1500m; Geoff Shaw, pole vault.
There is plenty at stake in all 10 rounds of the AVSL season. Play-offs will be run in March across two weekends and the top five clubs qualify for the Shield final as the bottom five in divisions one to four will compete to avoid relegation.
