Greater Bendigo records 182 new COVID cases this week | October 7, 2022

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated October 7 2022 - 4:13am, first published 4:00am
Drive through COVID Testing in Heathcote in 2020. Picture by Noni Hyett

Greater Bendigo has recorded 182 new COVID-19 cases in the past week.

