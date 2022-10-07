Greater Bendigo has recorded 182 new COVID-19 cases in the past week.
According to the Department of Health data, the municipality recorded 21 cases in the 24 hours leading up to October 7.
There are now 148 active cases in the region.
In other parts of the states, the Macedon Ranges added 77 during the week and eight in the last day.
Meanwhile, Mount Alexander recorded 28 COVID cases in seven days and six in a day, while Central Goldfields added 10 and zero new respectively.
Campaspe tallied 59 during the week and eight since Thursday, and Gannawarra recorded 17 and three respectively.
Buloke recorded seven cases in the past week and none in the last day, while Loddon added seven in the past seven days and zero in the last 24 hours.
The data says Victoria's case numbers were down two per cent on last week as it recorded 9230.
There are now 7597 active cases across the state.
The seven-day rolling average of hospitalisations has also dropped by 5.5 per cent to 137, with nine of those are in intensive care.
Sadly, there was an average of six COVID-related deaths recorded each day over the past week.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
