Victoria's pandemic declaration is set to end next week, the state government has announced.
In alignment with decisions made in a recent National Cabinet meeting, Premier Daniel Andrews confirmed a number of changes would take place after 11.59pm Wednesday, October 12.
After this time, Victorians will no longer be required to isolate after testing positive to COVID-19, with isolation for positive cases strongly recommended.
Requirements for close contacts like continually testing negative on a rapid antigen test will become strong recommendations - joining the strong recommendation to wear a mask indoors, which will remain in place.
Targeted financial support will continue for eligible healthcare workers, including in Aboriginal, hospital, aged care and disability care work, including those providing in-home care.
This financial support will continue supporting these workers to isolate if they test positive to COVID-19, protecting their patients.
"Victorians have done an amazing job over the last three years - and this new framework will give people the choice to do what is right for them and their community following the unanimous decision taken at National Cabinet," Mr Andrews said.
"We're making sure there are still requirements in place to protect our dedicated healthcare workers and vulnerable Victorians in high-risk settings like aged care, disability settings and hospitals."
Mr Andrews said the Department of Health would put in place a Directions secretary to ensure there would be no disruption to vaccination requirements in health service settings.
These directions - which are already used each year to require healthcare staff to be vaccinated against the flu - will allow for vaccination requirements in public, denominational and private hospitals, as well as public sector aged care facilities, day procedure centres and throughout ambulance service.
Powers also exist under OH&S laws and Departmental Secretary Directions to require vaccinations for people in workplaces, including in the public service - allowing employers to decide which measures are most appropriate to keep their workplaces protected against COVID-19.
Every Victorian business or organisation with on-site operations must still keep a COVIDSafe Plan at their workplace and workplaces should regularly review and update their COVIDSafe Plan.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
