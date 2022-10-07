Central Victorian greyhound trainers eye berth in Bendigo Cup final

Toolleen greyhound trainer Daniel Pell has the best of the local chances in Sunday night's heats of the Bendigo Cup at Lord's Raceway.
Pell has three runners entered for the Cup, with the winners of Sunday's eight heats advancing to next Friday night's $50,000 Cup final.
The best of Pell's three chances is Anytime At All in heat one.
Drawn perfectly in box one, Anytime At All has shown plenty of promise, winning six of his 12 career starts.
Five of those six career wins have come at Bendigo, while he's never missed a place in three starts from the red box.
Anytime At All has a best time at Lord's Raceway of 23.58 seconds for the 425m. A repeat of that time would put him right in the mix for a place in the final.
Pell also has Red Reactor jumping from box seven in heat four and Willpower from box two in the final heat of the night.
Fellow Toolleen-based trainer Greg Berry has prolific winner Zigzag Cabang in box six in heat six.
A winner of 29 of his 57 starts, Zigzag Cabang is just $2655 short of the $100,000 career prizemoney mark.
Huntly trainer Indiah Guy has the in-form Unkown Ability in box five in heat two.
Unknown Ability has won his past three starts and has a career record of seven wins and four placings from 18 starts.
Huntly-based Jane and Wayne Hooke have one runner each in the final heat. Jane has Coach Fagan in box five, while Wayne has Our Fabio in box six.
Axedale trainer Scott Melville has two runners - Whiskey Road in box eight in heat five and Axedale Pirate in box one in heat seven.
Defending Bendigo Cup champion Paua Of Buddy returns to Lord's Raceway for Buln Buln East trainer Steve White.
Paua Of Buddy won the 2021 Bendigo Cup in 23.29 seconds, just .01sec outside the track record.
Paua Of Buddy, who has had an injury-interrupted career since last year's victory, is in box five in heat four of the Cup series.
Sunday night's meeting starts at 6.04pm, with the first of eight heats timed for 6.44pm.
