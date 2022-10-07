Bendigo Advertiser

Central Victorian greyhound trainers eye berth in Bendigo Cup final

By Adam Bourke
Updated October 7 2022 - 4:21am, first published 2:44am
Toolleen trainer Daniel Pell has three runners in Sunday's Bendigo Cup heats.

Toolleen greyhound trainer Daniel Pell has the best of the local chances in Sunday night's heats of the Bendigo Cup at Lord's Raceway.

