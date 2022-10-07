Parisian Artiste primed for Group 1 Bill Collins Sprint

FRESH from scoring her 200th win in the sulky, Tayla French is tipping Parisian Artiste to make his presence felt in Saturday night's Group 1 Bill Collins Trotters Sprint (1720m) at Melton.
The 25-year-old, who ticked off the milestone with her victory aboard the Colin Godden-trained Sayitaintso Joe at Shepparton on Thursday night, hopes to carry that momentum into a big night of Group 1 action at harness racing headquarters.
She will be chasing a second Group 1 triumph aboard the Alex Ashwood-trained four-year-old.
Parisian Artiste was a brilliant last-start winner of the Group 3 Swan Hill Trotters Cup (2790m) on September 29 in only his fifth run this season.
French viewed it as evidence that the winner of last season's Vicbred Super Series for three-year-old colts and geldings was slowly but surely getting back to his best.
"He went super last week at Swan Hill. The start he gave them, with a pretty slow and safe getaway, he went enormous," she said.
"His work this week has been next to none.
"I'm always a bit patchy with him at home, but this week he's just been super.
"He's got a good draw for him, confidence-wise, I won't have to balance up early at the start or anything, so hopefully he is not too far away on the pegs.
"But no doubt it's going to be a quick one. It's a super field and a very good bunch of trotters.
"That said, he is one of those good trotters, so he shouldn't be too far away."
The partnership between Parisian Artiste and French has proven a particularly formidable one.
Their 16 starts as a team over the last 13 months have produced nine wins and four placings, highlighted by last year's Vicbred Super series triumph and more recent victories at Menangle in August and in the Swan Hill Cup.
"It's a pretty good feeling to know you have one of those very good trotters in your stable and you get to drive one of them," said French of the connection.
"You don't really realise it until you drive one of these better horses and think about it a bit. It's a great feeling."
French, who has notched up 62 of her 200 career wins this season, and Ashwood could not be happier with their star trotter's lead-up to the Bill Collins Sprint.
In between his wins at Menangle and Swan Hill, Parisian Artiste finished seventh behind Aldebaran Zeus in the $50,000 Group Australasian Trotting Championship (2760m) at Melton, his hopes dashed after breaking at the start.
Still, French found plenty of positives in the performance.
"It was no fault of his own, he got a bit squeezed up at the start when one galloped and two horses tried to dodge it, so he jumped off-stride himself," she said.
"He probably gave them 50 metres and only got beat 13.
"I reckon that was one of his best runs to date ... it went really unrecognised.
"But time-wise and the way he hit the line over the long trip was just enormous."
A win or placing would be another feather in the cap of the young training team, which suffered a hiccup by way of the injuries sustained by Ashwood in a nasty race fall at Mildura in July that sidelined him for a few months.
French said they would be taking nothing for granted in a field that boasts more than its usual share of winning chances.
"Queen Elida is obviously the queen of Australian trotting at the moment - she is absolutely flying. But she has to overcome that draw (10), which I don't think is a problem for her," she said.
"Ollivici is obviously a really nice horse and Chris Lang is never wrong about his horses and Just Believe is also in red-hot form for Greg Sugars and Jess Tubbs.
"It will be interesting, there's no standout winner in the field, but you've got to be in it to win it."
