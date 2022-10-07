The G.J. Gardner Homes Bendigo Cycling Classic is back this month, however this time around it will look a little different.
Usually held over a weekend with road races and a separate gravel course, the event will now offer only gravel courses over 35, 70 and 120 kilometres on Saturday, October 22.
Committee chair Geoff O'Sullivan said the COVID-19 pandemic of the past two years resulted in the event being held at different times, with the last one taking place in March this year.
"The road race takes about 80 volunteers and our volunteers who did it in March this year need a rest," he said.
"It's a fair bit of co-ordinating and work to do it again, so we decided to go back to our traditional timing and this time around just do gravel only."
Having gravel-only rides means no public roads need to be closed off. Riders can guide themselves by downloading the course map to their phones or smart watches.
Mr O'Sullivan said the three rides offered something for the not-so-regular cyclist all the way up to seasoned professionals.
All courses start and end at Braidie's Tavern in Strathfieldsaye, with the 120km ride taking participants towards Metcalfe.
"We've had some fun with that because some of the roads we've picked out are flooded, so we've changed it up a bit," Mr O'Sullivan said.
"We still got an awesome course with plenty of sites to see. It's a beautiful time of year. It's green down that way. There's lots of sites and Mount Alexander in the background."
Mr O'Sullivan said the courses were designed only for gravel and mountain bikes, and road bikes were not permitted.
This month's event is the fifth Bendigo Cycling Classic, and since its inception more than $200,000 had been raised for local charities.
Once again, proceeds from the day will go towards Bendigo Health's special care nursery and the OTIS Foundation, which is raising money following a fire which destroyed its Mandurang property Bramare.
Mr O'Sullivan said he was "rapt" to be supporting two well-known local charities.
"[The Classic] is about giving back to the community, encouraging them to get out on their bikes, get out on gravel and see the wonderful surrounds of Bendigo and the nice quiet country roads," he said.
Registrations are open now and will close the day of the event, however getting in early is encouraged.
"I understand people are waiting on the weather at the moment," Mr O'Sullivan said "People can enter on the day but we encourage them to enter prior because it will be a limited process on the day."
Visit bendigocyclingclassic.com.au to enter.
