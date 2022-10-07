Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Strathfieldsaye Primary School hosts community arts festival

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated October 7 2022 - 9:13am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Strathfieldsaye Primary School pupils Olivia Walpole (front), George Macumber, Finn Leech, Keelan McInerney and Rylee McInerney are excited. Picture by Noni Hyett

Strathfieldsaye Primary School will celebrate the creativity and talent of its pupils and community with an arts festival.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.