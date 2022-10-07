Strathfieldsaye Primary School will celebrate the creativity and talent of its pupils and community with an arts festival.
The children are hard at work on their artworks, including one piece being created by each year level to be auctioned off on the gala night which officially opens the festival on October 14.
Art teacher Melinda West said the event would incorporate multiple exhibitions.
"Friday, October 14 is our opening gala night with the mayor Andrea Metcalf. All the artwork will be on display and auctioning of works of art by students from each year level, as well as rides, creative activities and food stalls for families.
"On the Saturday, there's plenty of fun for the whole family, including painting plaster animals and rocks, making clay models, taking part in an art trail and participating in creative workshops put on by local artists."
Principal Cindi Bruechert said the school had worked hard to develop an entertaining and interesting program for the weekend.
"We invite our school families and everyone in the community to submit artwork into the festival and attend the weekend."
The school has invited all artists in the community, of all skill levels, to enter the exhibition, with the theme "dreaming with eyes open" as inspiration.
"Funds raised from the festival go directly to the school, supporting the establishment of a creative learning hub (for arts, music, STEM)," Mrs Bruechert said.
"This ensures that our students are equipped with the best possible teaching and learning opportunities."
The school thanks major sponsors PRD Real Estate, Leisure Pools Bendigo and Brennan Development Group, and the many local businesses that are supporting the festival.
Full details of the weekend can be found on the school's website at strathps.vic.edu.au
