Castlemaine and Kyneton residents are urged to prepare for some wild weather over the next few hours.
The Bureau of Meteorology has said a trough and associated cold front will generate thunderstorms and possible heavy rainfall as it moves west to east.
Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours.
Locations which may be affected include Castlemaine, Kyneton, Melbourne, Wonthaggi, Frankston and Bacchus Marsh.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
The next warning is due to be issued by 2.55pm.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
