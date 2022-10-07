Bendigo Advertiser
Liberal party selects Castlemaine resident Ken Price to contest Bendigo West seat

By Jonathon Magrath
Updated October 7 2022 - 6:07am, first published 1:00am
Castlemaine resident Ken Price will contest the seat of Bendigo West at the state election on November 26. Picture from Facebook.

The Liberal party has confirmed Castlemaine resident Ken Price will contest the seat of Bendigo West at November's state election.

