The Liberal party has confirmed Castlemaine resident Ken Price will contest the seat of Bendigo West at November's state election.
On Thursday morning, a spokesperson for the state opposition confirmed the announcement.
Mr Price has operated business Castlemaine Gardens since 2019 and according to Facebook currently lives in Castlemaine.
The news comes after Maree Edwards said she was surprised and disappointed that she does not have any opponents from a major party to contest the seat she's held since 2010.
At the Catholic Social Services Victoria Regional Matters forum last night, Ms Edwards said it's "bad for democracy" not to have any other contenders.
"I think people deserve to have a choice," she said. "I think it also show a lack of interest and a lack of respect for Bendigo West communities who anticipate a contest and currently there isn't one, that's not a good thing."
Independent Matt Bansemer, who contested the seat of Bendigo at this year's federal election, has also announced he will run for the Bendigo West seat.
