Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Applications are open for Campaspe Shire Council's Youth Action Group

Petula Bowa
By Petula Bowa
Updated October 7 2022 - 3:01am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Campaspe mayor Chrissy Weller, Cr Rob Amos, Dimity Pearson, Alison Barnes, Community Development Officer Ben Hearn, Autumn Stacey and Cameron Barnes with CEO of Committee for Echuca Moama Deanne Armstrong at the launch. Picture: Supplied.

Campaspe Shire Council is looking for the next generation of leaders to join its Youth Action Group (YAG).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Petula Bowa

Petula Bowa

Editorial Trainee

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.