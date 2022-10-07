Campaspe Shire Council is looking for the next generation of leaders to join its Youth Action Group (YAG).
Council wants participants to be part of the decision-making process and represent the interests of young people.
Shire mayor Chrissy Weller said the group would act as a conduit for council, providing advice to improve future outcomes for young people across the shire.
"The YAG steer a range of youth focused programs, activities and events, supported by council in partnership with the state government's Engage! program," she said.
"The group perform a vital role, providing a youth perspective on key council policies, strategies and plans."
Cr Weller said young people had been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 restrictions, and the YAG would increase the social connectedness of youth in the area in response.
The mayor said some of Campaspe's YAG members have gone on to gain employment, further education and advocacy roles based on their involvement with the group.
The Youth Action Group's official launch was held at the Fuzion Cafe in Echuca.
Past and present YAG members were at the event, as well as Cr Weller, Cr Rob Amos, and many other community partners from across the Campaspe Shire.
Cr Weller said the night was a fantastic celebration of the group's previous achievements, highlighting the tremendous impact that young people can have in their community.
"Council are aware of the importance of fostering passionate young leaders to ensure the shire continues to be a vibrant and inclusive place to live," Cr Weller said.
Residents of Campaspe Shire aged between 12 and 25 years old are eligible to apply for the YAG. If you are under 18 years, you will require parent/guardian permission.
To join the YAG, complete the online form on the council's website.
For more information, contact Community Development Officer Ben Hearn on 1300 666 535 or email him.
