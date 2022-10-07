Youth helped by the van with a plan Advertising Feature

The KiT van has been at events such as careers expos, Scout Jamboree and NAIDOC week events, reaching roughly 2500 participants this year. Picture supplied

You can't miss Anglicare Victoria's Keep in Touch (KiT) van as it travels across the Loddon Campaspe region. The van is designed to be a comfortable space to promote youth mental health and where AV youth workers can engage with youth aged 14 to 18 about the stressors in their lives, and share information about services, programs and activities available locally.

The KiT van has been a sought-after presence at school health and wellbeing days, careers expos, Scout Jamboree and NAIDOC week events, reaching roughly 2500 participants this year. The benefit of having a mobile outreach service was evident when the team and van attended a Blue Light Bendigo/Gnarly Neighbours 'learn to skateboard' event for young people and their families.

Involving young people in the development of the KiT program has been key to enhancing the appeal of the van to their peers. At the outset, 12 - 25 year-olds were consulted about the van type, colour and fitout. AV is recruiting people with an interest in mental health promotion, who will be trained and mentored to provide peer-to-peer support.

To maximise the impact and relevance of the program, the KiT project recently underwent a redesign. Tim McCormick, Youth & Community Services Program Manager reports the project will offer six to 10 evidence-based mental health promotion activities. Activities can be tailored to meet the needs of local community or groups, and can be delivered in a short time frame of five to 10 minutes.

Keep in Touch is a fantastic example of rural and regional community partners coming together to respond to rural and regional youth mental health challenges. Young people, health service providers, Headspace, and local government areas are represented on the advisory committee. In the future the committee will be chaired by a young person.

The Keep in Touch project could not run without the generous sponsorship of Agnico Eagle Community Partnership Program.