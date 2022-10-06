Victoria Cup chance a reward for many, says Torrid Saint owner

PROMINENT harness racing identity owner Noel Watson acknowledges the odds are stacked against his in-form pacer Torrid Saint in Saturday's Group 1 Victoria Cup at Melton.
The last-start Group 2 winner, who is trained at Strathfieldsaye by Julie Douglas, will need to overcome several challenges if he is to prevail in the prestigious $300,000 feature
Torrid Saint has received no favours in the draw, with the son of Shadow Play out of the mare Torridon to come from barrier seven, or six if the emergency Supreme Dominator does not get a run.
He will also be facing a crack field.
But win, lose or draw, Swan Hill real estate agent Watson remains intensely proud of his six-year-old, who finished sixth in his first Victoria Cup attempt last year when it was run at Bendigo's Lord's Raceway.
Torrid Saint has pieced together a remarkable 12 months since, highlighted by his maiden Group success in last weekend's Group Smoken Up Sprint (1720m) at harness racing headquarters.
Five of his rivals in that race are also backing up in the Victoria Cup.
While he concedes Torrid Saint's chances have been diminished somewhat by the barrier draw, Watson knows his cup contender will give it his all.
"The plus - and you have to be positive about these things - it's like footy and trying to win a grand final, the hardest part is getting into the grand final," he said.
"We are in it - we've got a ticket in the raffle, so we're a live chance."
Reflecting on a brilliant last 12 months, Watson is buoyed by the continued improvement from Torrid Saint.
"He had a little spell in February for about six or eight weeks there and he's come back absolutely flying," he said.
"I did some analysis the other day, he's had 119 starts, but he's been placed in 50 of them.
"It's a ridiculous number of placings to be either there or thereabouts, nearly 50 per cent of the time.
"For longevity and the fact that he can butter up week after week, which he does, there's not many who have that sort of record.
"And how many of them have been Group races?
"We won last week, of course, in the Smoken Up, but we ran second in it last year and we didn't get beaten much then.
"But we've taken the next step if you like, but this (the Victoria Cup) is a massive step and with the draw, it's even more difficult.
"If we had drawn one, two, three, something like that, or with a trail draw, I think we would have been a good contender for a placing.
"For us, it will come down to getting a lot of luck early."
The plus - and you have to be positive about these things - it's like footy and trying to win a grand final, the hardest part is getting into the grand final.- Torrid Saint's owner Noel Watson
Watson said last week's Group 2 success was a reward for a massive effort from everyone involved at the Strathfieldsaye stable - Julie and Glenn Douglas, Eric Anderson, Roma Peacock and young gun reinsman Jack Laugher.
"I know it sounds funny, but this horse is still maturing," he said.
"He was always narrow in front and not a heavy-framed, big, strong horse, but he's always had that one asset and that is speed.
"That's what has got to him to the fore.
"But since that spell, he's developed a bigger frame and become stronger and we saw that when he won the (My Lightning Blue Free-For-All) at Melton a few weeks ago, where he jumped out and just broke their hearts on the corner.
"Last week when he won, he led and it was like they didn't want to come near him."
"Last week when he won, he led and it was like they didn't want to come near him."
He viewed the union between Laugher and Torrid Saint as pivotal to the star pacer's progression.
"If you watch his drive in the Kilmore Cup, that was absolutely his best drive," Watson said.
"He ran second (behind Rock N Roll Doo), but that was a great drive.
"Jack does a lot of homework, and like good footballers, the ball bounces for them, but he just makes the right decisions, which is a good thing.
"It's an instantaneous thing, you don't get a second chance."
A big night for Laugher will include other Group 1 drives in the Victoria Derby and Victoria Oaks on Bet On The Tiger and Relentless Me and Group 3 appearances in the Popular Alm Free-For-All and Alabar Vicbred Platinum Pace on the Julie Douglas-trained pair Mighty Flying Art and Ozzie Playboy.
Cup hope Torrid Saint is rated a $61 chance in the early TAB market.
The favourite in the race is Expensive Ego for Belinda and Luke McCarthy at $2.70, with Better Eclipse ($3.40), Rock N Roll Doo ($5), Honolua Bay ($6.50) the other runners currently under $10.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.