Bendigo Advertiser

Castlemaine to host two games on carpet green in wet start to lawn bowls season

Updated October 7 2022 - 3:35am, first published October 6 2022 - 11:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Castlemaine skipper Peter Brain. The Maine plays Bendigo East.
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.