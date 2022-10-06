Castlemaine to host two games on carpet green in wet start to lawn bowls season

THE Castlemaine Bowls Club will host two division one matches on its carpet green in Saturday's opening round of the Bendigo lawn bowls weekend pennant season.
The Maine will play Bendigo East at home, while due to the wet weather, Golden Square and Bendigo will shift their game that was scheduled to be played at Square to the Castlemaine carpet green.
Moama and Eaglehawk also have a carpet green that they can play games on despite the heavy rain that has fallen in the region this week.
Moama hosts Kangaroo Flat, while Eaglehawk takes on reigning premier South Bendigo in the grand final re-match.
The newly-promoted Marong is slated to host Inglewood at home in its division one debut, with the game not being moved to another venue with a carpet green and will only go ahead if the weather conditions allow it.
"Marong has chosen to play at home and if the green is unavailable they are prepared to share the points," match committee secretary Susan Howes said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.