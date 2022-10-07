Community members had a chance to have their voices heard by politicians in the lead-up to the state election during a Catholic Social Services Victoria forum at St Matthew's Church in Long Gully on Thursday night.
Panelists included Member for Bendigo West Maree Edwards, Member for Northern Victoria Region Wendy Lovell and Greens candidate for Northern Victoria Region Cate Sinclair.
About 30 people attended and housing affordability was the topic on everyone's minds, with each panellist asked their thoughts and their party's relevant policies.
Ms Edwards said the state government's Big Housing Build was the major infrastructure project designed to increase housing stock across the state.
The $47 million Virginia Hill project is currently under construction in Eaglehawk, with "at least 120 social, affordable and private homes" being built.
Ms Lovell said out of those 120, 64 are "replacement social housing", however Ms Edwards said the replacements are necessary as the homes have become "unliveable" due to a lack of maintenance over many years.
The Liberals' member criticised the state government for not releasing the latest housing figures in Victoria.
"We can't see what the figures are today because the government hasn't released the housing data for the past two quarters," she said.
"What we knew at the end of March 2022 was the housing waiting list had exploded to 55,097 families.
"Here in Bendigo we've seen a massive increase in new applicants from 1119 to 3069 in March, obviously higher today but the government aren't releasing those figures."
The "real concern" is the priority waiting list, Ms Lovell said.
"It was 400 in September 2014, it's now 2746 families who have priority status," she said.
"People who are homeless, people escaping domestic violence, people living with a disability and people with special housing needs that are being left to languish on a housing waitlist with nowhere to go."
Ms Edwards said she would approach the Minister for Housing for the latest figures.
All panelists agreed that homeless service providers and wraparound support organisations such as Impact Recovery, MADCOW and the Bendigo Winter Night Shelter are crucial for keeping people off streets in Bendigo.
BWNS chairperson Terry Westaway said the organisations have built trust in the community over years of operation, however more state government funding may be needed.
Impact Recovery provides support for people dealing with drug and alcohol addiction, helping them find work and places to live. Mr Westaway said they operate with a $310,000 annual budget.
He said MADCOW operates with a budget of about $230,000 and the BWNS functions off $30,000 each year.
This winter the shelter provided a place to sleep and shower facilities for about 80 people.
"We can see the need is there, and there's also the need for more funding," Mr Westaway.
"There's an opportunity available for Impact Recovery and the Bendigo Winter Night Shelter to help take some of the homeless of the streets, but they probably need to see funding of about $200,000. Then we can make a significant difference."
Dr Sinclair said the Greens focus across the state for housing would involve more regulations for short ter rental providers such as AirBnbs.
The proposal involves a cap on how many nights a year properties can be rented out as a short-stay and to allow owner corporations to regulate short-stays for properties that are not a host's main residence.
"That's the only policy that's proactively looking at AirBnBs and the impact that's had on housing," she said.
The policy is in line with what the City of Greater Bendigo is seeking from the Municpal Association of Victoria, with councillors voting unanimously at September's council meeting to advocate for AirBnb providers to be charged a differential rate, rather than the residential rate.
Bendigo's Commonwealth Games athletes' village was also a hot topic, and Ms Edwards said she's certain the houses built will be converted to a mix of social, affordable and private homes once the Games leave town.
"Development Victoria is working on what the model will look like... you want to make sure you have diversity in that village once it is no longer an athletes' village," she said.
"Access to public transport, access services and disability access... these things are really important in the development of that village."
The state government recently announced the village will be located in Flora Hill.
