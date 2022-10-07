Bendigo Advertiser
Housing, homelessness key topics at Catholic Social Services Victoria's Regional Matters forum

By Jonathon Magrath
Updated October 7 2022 - 9:14am, first published 3:00am
Member for Bendigo West, Maree Edwards; Greens candidate for Northern Victoria Region, Cate Sinclair; and Member for Northern Victoria Region, Wendy Lovell at CSSV's regional matters forum. Picture by Jonathon Magrath

Community members had a chance to have their voices heard by politicians in the lead-up to the state election during a Catholic Social Services Victoria forum at St Matthew's Church in Long Gully on Thursday night.

