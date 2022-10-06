Emu Valley Cricket Association round 1 teams

Division 1 (vs. California Gully)
Paul Barber (c), Joel Bish, Ash Dixon, Troy Larkins, Jakk Trenfield, Blake Hodgskiss, Jesse Trenfield, Manish Negi, Jay Robinson, Shiran thiwanka kulathunga, Parminder Singh
Division 2 (vs. California Gully)
Ben Ross (c), James O'Bryen, Ranjit Singh, Max Ludwig, Daniel Dixon, Jack Towers, Liam Gill, Lachlan Watts, Connor Bulger, Ayden Lee, Anton Davies, Brett Waterman
Division 1 (vs. Axe Creek)
Tasman Fitzallen (c), Aidan White, Brad Webster, Michael Galvin, Zachary Knapman, Jaidyn Taylor, Luke Hickman, Travis Nolan, Bradley Smith, Brooklyn Henson, Eathen Collins
Division 2 (vs. Axe Creek)
Tristan Fitzallen (c), James Austin, Ethan Fernandes, Jordan Baldwin, Jacob Cassells, Paul Close, Maysen Pettersen, Jordan Johnson, Ben Twynstra, Michael Trew
Division 1 (vs. Marong)
Luke Bennett (c), Simon Marwood, Tyrone Downie, Todd Brown, Riley Gow, Travis Gow, Shaun Candy, Luke Dyer, Josh Martyn, Connor Strawbridge, Brent Downie
Division 2 (vs. Marong)
Dallas Widdicombe, Mark McGregor, Shaun Cattanach, Giuseppe Marsili, Robert Green, Robert Knight, Khan Birtles, Alexander Medcalf, Brett Burns
Division 1 (vs. Spring Gully)
Beau Clements (c), Storm Giri, Phillip Berry, James Pietromonaco, Justin Laird, Will Anderson, Linton Colclough, Caileb Dickins, Mitchell Roberts, Mitchell Hancock
Division 2 (vs. Spring Gully)
David Becker (c), Greg Bailey, Mark Roberts, Geoff Thompson, Warrick Behrens, Travis Habel, Joel Renton-Keen, Callum Thompson, Damien Walsh, Michael Sims
Division 1 (vs. Emu Creek)
Jayden Laubsch (c), Duane Anderson, David Blume, Reuben Cameron, Andrew Gladstone, Brodie Pearce, Brennan Walters, Tom Wilson, Andrew Cameron, Mitchell Van Poppel, Amarpreet Singh
Division 2 (vs. Emu Creek)
Greg Toomey (c), Colin Moore, Jack Murphy, Ryan Murphy, Mark Blume, Lee Thiele, Brendan Shepherd, Tristian Rowe, Buddima Pieris, Solomon Cameron, Richard Murphy
Division 1 (vs. Mandurang)
Josh Collinson (c), Rhys Webb, Beauden Rinaldi, Nick Skeen, Alex Sutton, Jake Donegan, Byron Perrin, Liam Mottram, Lewis Stabler, Wes Hopcott
Division 2 (vs. Mandurang)
Damien Venville (c), Shaun Makepeace, Travis Parker, Miller Armstrong, Aaron Manning, Noah Willits, Stephen Rielley, Jarrad Webster, Darran Lawry, Jaxon Kelly, Rhett Canfield
