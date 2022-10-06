UKRAINE'S president has refused to be drawn on whether more Bendigo-built Bushmasters are in the works as discussions with Australia continue.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy applauded the nation's ongoing support in an address to international policy think tank the Lowy Institute on Thursday night, Australian eastern standard time.
"I have to say that indeed, Australia helps us a lot both in terms of Bushmasters and other things," he said in comments translated into English live during discussions after his formal remarks.
"They really help on the battlefield because they preserve the lives of our soldiers on the ground."
Mr Zelenskyy triggered a scramble earlier this year when he told Australia's parliament he was keen to obtain the heavily armoured people carriers for Ukraine's army.
A host of Bushmasters are now serving in the European country and have been linked to multiple major operations.
Most recently, one was filmed towing a captured Russian vehicle back from the front to be reused by Ukrainian soldiers.
The newly captured vehicle was now "in safe hands", a Ukrainian government account said in a tweet accompanying the video.
Mr Zelelenskyy did not go into details of ongoing talks with Australia and other allies on Thursday night.
"But it's not only small arms, it's heavy weapons as well," he said.
Ukraine has previously made clear it wants more of the Bushmasters built at North Bendigo's Thales factory.
Ukrainian ambassador to Australia Vasyl Myroshnychenko recently told the Bendigo Advertiser he was seeking talks about an extra 20 Bushmasters for Ukraine, to join the 60 already pledged.
Mr Myroshnychenko also wanted to explore whether Ukraine could battle test Bendigo-built Hawkeis.
Australia's army is still rolling out the amoured replacements to its own Landcruiser fleet.
But Ukraine is keen to see how they handle after the success of Bushmasters at the front.
Earlier in his address, Mr Zelelenskyy had mentioned that Ukraine was looking for as many weapons and as much ammunition as possible.
The more weapons, "particularly drones, anti-aircraft defence, anti-tank, anti-ship weapons, the more Russia would feel the responsibility for violating international law", the Ukrainian president said.
That would limit Russian president Vladimir Putin's testing of international resolve, Mr Zelelenskyy said.
He drew comparisons to the world's weak response to Russia's 2014 invasion of Crimea.
"When a criminal does not receive an adequate punishment for a crime he has committed, he perceives it as a permission for further criminal acts," Mr Zelelenskyy said.
He warned that Mr Putin was watching the world's response to sham referendums in occupied parts of Ukraine.
"What exactly is he looking at? It's very simple, it's whether he still has the potential to escalate," Mr Zelelenskyy said.
"If the world's response is weak then Russia will come up with a new escalation."
Mr Zelenskyy urged Australia to use its influence for an upcoming United Nations vote on international responses as the war ground on.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
