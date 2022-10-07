EVCA: Emus keen to prove a point in two-dayers, but season start will have to wait

EMU Creek is determined to prove that it isn't just a "one-day wonder" in the return of what will be a more traditional Emu Valley Cricket Association season.
The past two EVCA seasons have been played purely as a one-day competition because of the uncertainty around COVID and its potential disruptions.
The Emus won both premierships during the pair of one-day seasons in 2020-21 and 2021-22 - beating United in both grand finals.
This season, though, there is a return to normality for the EVCA with the introduction again of two-day matches.
The 2022-23 season will be played across 12 rounds with each team playing eight two-day games, two one-day games and having two byes.
The season was due to begin on Saturday with a one-day round and six clubs in action - Spring Gully v Mandurang, Axe Creek v California Gully and Emu Creek v Marong.
However, the EVCA board on Friday made the decision to abandon the opening round due to wet weather.
"Unfortunately, due to surface water on our grounds there just won't be enough time for them to dry out and be playable, so we've made the decision to call off the round," EVCA president Ron Gray said.
Defending premiers EMU CREEK will be led this season by new skippers Luke Bennett and Tyrone Downie, who have taken the reins from Simon Marwood.
From the side that beat United by 120 runs in last season's grand final the only definitive departure is batsman Brad Rowe, who has retired.
"We'll have the rotating numbers again as we always do... our availability will differ from week to week, but I'm confident our best side is going to be very good again," all-rounder Bennett said.
"We'd like to think we are still very suited to two-day cricket... a lot of people may forget that we made the two-day grand final in 2020 that was cancelled because of COVID.
"I think our best team will be more than competitive in the two-day format and we're determined to show everyone across the league that we're not just a one-day team."
The Emus welcome three new recruits in Travis Gow (middle-order batsman) from Barooga, Nick Bibby (medium paceman) from Swan Hill and 21-year-old Riley Gow (opening batsman) from Barooga.
"I've seen a bit of Ryan in action representing Murray Valley at Country Week," Bennett said.
"He's a dominant hard-hitting batsman who has represented Murray Valley on numerous occasions and he should be a very good pick-up for us.
Saturday's team that had been picked to play Marong featured six players from last season's premiership side - Bennett, Marwood, Tyrone Downie, Todd Brown, Josh Martyn and Brent Downie.
Like Emu Creek, MARONG also has a new captain in bowler Jayden Laubsch.
The Panthers are still the team with the longest EVCA finals drought having last finished in the top four in 2013-13 and are coming off a pair of fifth-placed finishes the past two seasons.
The Panthers have picked up a pair of recruits from Maiden Gully in Brodie Pearce and Mitch Van Poppell (both all-rounders).
"I think the two-day cricket will suit us more," Laubsch said.
"We're better at building an innings than going out there and smashing the ball around.
"I'm very optimistic about the season ahead and think the two recruits we've got in Brodie and Mitch will complement the side very well."
The Panthers will be hoping for more support with the bat for coach David Blume, who cracked 475 runs last season, with the next best player former skipper Alex Gorrie with a distant 215.
At SPRING GULLY, the Crows too have a new skipper in Josh Collinson, who joins the club with a wealth of BDCA experience.
The inclusion of Collinson adds to an already imposing Crows' batting line-up alongside the likes of the most prized wicket in the competition Rhys Webb, Lachlan Brook, Jesse Marciano, Byron Perrin and co.
The Crows have also added another batsman in Wes Hopcott from Bendigo United and will have bowler James Fox returning from overseas.
The big question mark around the Crows though is can they get the job done when it matters most given in the four seasons since winning the flag in 2018 they have lost a grand final and three semi-finals.
"There's no reason we shouldn't be back amongst it again," Collinson said.
"We've got Rhys Webb, who is an absolute gun in the competition, we get James Fox back, who is very sharp, and Wes Hopcott is going to be a very good addition for us at the top of the order.
"And after a year off my body is feeling really good, so I'm looking forward to getting into it."
Former Huntly-North Epsom and Kangaroo Flat star left-arm quick Lewis Stabler will play some games for the Crows before Christmas when his Barkers Creek commitments allow, which would have included Saturday's clash at home against Mandurang.
There has also been a change of captain at MANDURANG with bowler Beau Clements the new skipper of the side.
The Rangas have lost semi-finals to Emu Creek the past two years and let an opportunity slip last season having finished on top of the ladder.
A big plus for the Rangas is the return of the hard-hitting Matt Pask into the division one line-up, while all-rounder Storm Giri will also step up to be a regular in the top side.
"It's a challenge every year to try to recruit players, but I'm fortunate enough to have a really good core group of players in James Bailey, Jeremy Hancock, Linton Colclough, Corey Dickens, James Pietromonaco and Justin Laird," said Clements, who took 28 wickets last season.
"Along with the injection of young talent in Mitch Roberts, Cal Thompson, Mitchell Hancock and Joel Renton-Keen, I've got a lot of faith and confidence in the team heading into the season."
Opening batsman Colclough was the competition's leading run-scorer last season plundering 629 runs at an average of 48.3, which included three centuries.
At AXE CREEK, the experienced Paul Barber will again take the reins as captain-coach of the Cowboys.
The Cowboys showed signs of improvement last season with their two wins in 2021-22 coming off a winless 2020-21 season.
Axe Creek has added four recruits with the acquisitions of Manish Negi (bowls both leg and off spin and bats in middle-order), Jay Robinson (wicket keeper), Parminder Singh (opening batsman) and Troy Larkins (opening bowler, middle-order batsman).
"We made some inroads last season and should have won a few more. The improvement was there and with four new guys coming in we'll be aiming to be knocking on the door of the finals," Barber said.
"From where we're coming from, we'd like to get ourselves up around that four, five, six mark and keep heading in the right direction.
"I think our side will be better set up for the two-day format in terms of the batsmen we've brought in... they like to bat for a long time, so I think the two-day format should help us."
Similar to Axe Creek, the focus at CALIFORNIA GULLY is on continued improvement with the trend heading in the right direction.
Over the past four seasons the Cobras have grown their win total from one in 2018-19 to two to four to five last season.
The Cobras will be captained again this season by batsman Tas Fitzallen.
There has been minimal movement in and out of the Cobras in the off-season.
Left-arm bowler Luke Hickman has crossed over from Axe Creek, while batsman Justin Bice has departed.
"We've kept the group together and our main goal is to build on last season. We finished last season really well (won last three games) and we got some games into kids and, hopefully, we'll see more natural improvement in the group," Fitzallen said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.