There's a new program in town that's helping at risk youth curb their problematic, and anti-social behaviour so they can blossom into confident and capable young people.
Bendigo Blue Light is a one-to-one youth fitness program that taps into physical activity, mentorship, and supervision to help young people, aged 10-17, who have gotten into trouble, have disengaged, or are at risk of doing so.
Nana and caretaker of teenagers Harrison and Jasmine Foy, Deb Rogers, said the program has had a significant impact on her kids and their attitudes.
"I just can't yell enough how much these two kids have changed just since coming here," she said.
"It's a miracle for me."
Ms Rogers said since the first session, the two teens have been so excited for their next one.
"They've got something to look forward to throughout the week," she said.
"They're just so happy."
She said her teens connected with the trainer, Dave, who gave them boxing lessons.
"They relate to him," Ms Rogers said.
"And that's half the battle."
The devoted grandmother and caretaker of two said her kids also connected to Bendigo Proactive Policing Unit Senior Constable Nigel Lusk, who helps to run the program and supervise the kids.
"They just all clicked," she said.
"You've got to be comfortable with who you're training with.
"And that's not something you'll always find, is it?"
Ms Rogers said the Bendigo Blue Light program was beneficial for children because it got them off their phones and social media, and kept them engaged and connected to the real world, which helps mental health.
"They're being active," she said.
Senior Constable Lusk said the program was established three years ago but was disrupted the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions.
"We've been extremely busy this year, there's been no shortage of participants," he said.
Senior Constable Lusk said the program was operating at Fit Republic and kids have the option of doing boxing, weight training, cardio training, or spin sessions on the bicycles.
He said the program helps to build kids confidence, while also having fun and reaping the benefits of physical activity.
"I'm very lucky Bendigo police are fully supportive of sending members down like myself to train with these guys, for three hours on a Tuesday and Thursday," Senior Constable Lusk said.
Bendigo Blue Light is a non profit collaboration between the Blue Light Foundation and Bendigo Police.
The program's main sponsor is Fosterville Gold Mine, but they are also sponsored by Bendigo Magistrates Court, and receive government grants.
Blue Light is an individually tailored three week program consisting of two supervised one hour sessions per week.
The program welcomes referrals from agencies actively engaged with a broad range of young people, including those at risk of offending or victimisation, as well as Indigenous and culturally diverse young people of all genders.
Participants who successfully complete the program will receive a certificate of achievement.
"We fund them if they show a liking to what they've done," Senior Constable Lusk said.
"We've supported kids with three month memberships to continue on with their training, or we fund them for a group boxing session."
Senior Constable Lusk said once the program is over, kids are encouraged to come back and stay in touch with mentors.
"That relationship just doesn't close," he said.
"It really is ongoing."
For more information, visit their Facebook page or email blvbendigo@icloud.com.
