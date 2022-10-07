Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Blue Light is a youth fitness program helping vulnerable, at risk youth

Petula Bowa
By Petula Bowa
Updated October 7 2022 - 8:19am, first published 8:00am
Instructor Dave Gillies works with Harrison and Jasmine Foy, aged 13 and 16, doing the Blue Light program at Fit Republic while Nana and caretaker Deb Rogers looks on. Picture: Brendan McCarthy.

There's a new program in town that's helping at risk youth curb their problematic, and anti-social behaviour so they can blossom into confident and capable young people.

