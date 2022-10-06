Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

All Too Terrific on trial in Manangatang Cup

By Kieran Iles
Updated October 7 2022 - 4:41am, first published October 6 2022 - 5:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo trainer Danny Curran is targeting the Manangatang Cup with All Too Terrific (outside) on Saturday. Picture: Racing Photos

BENDIGO trainer Danny Curran hopes Saturday's $30,000 Manangatang Cup (2000m) can be a stepping stone to other cup runs this spring for All Too Terrific.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.