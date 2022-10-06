All Too Terrific on trial in Manangatang Cup

BENDIGO trainer Danny Curran hopes Saturday's $30,000 Manangatang Cup (2000m) can be a stepping stone to other cup runs this spring for All Too Terrific.
The six-year-old mare is one of eight contenders for the Manangatang Racing Club's showcase event, being run for the first time since 2019.
She will virtually be on trial at the distance, having raced only once in 32 career starts at 2000m.
That was at Mildura 12 months ago.
All Too Terrific will be second-up from a spell, impressing Curran by finishing third on her return over 1600m at Benalla on September 23.
The Group 3-winning trainer said he was keen to give the mare a crack at a country cup, at the same time supporting the Manangatang club after a tough few years due to COVID.
"It's a relatively even race ... there's obviously a question mark over our horse about 2000m, but we've trained her for it," he said.
"It was a very good run first-up and Alana (jockey Alana Kelly) said to go straight to 2000m.
"I know it's a cup, but it's a relatively restricted grade of horse in it. But we love the bush cups and we love the idea of being able to support the Manangatang club.
"We were originally going to go to Gunbower, but they didn't have that, so Manangatang it is."
Curran said if all goes well, All Too Terrific would be set for a tilt at the $30,000 St Arnaud Cup (2000m) later in the month, a race he has won twice before with Niptious in 2011 and Manhattan Menage in 2017.
"We are happy to be in the race ... I was actually up at Kerang overnight (on Thursday) and they hadn't had as much rain there or over towards Swan Hill, so hopefully it (the track) will be alright by Saturday," he said.
"I'm hoping. I really do want the club to have its meeting.
"We've had two years of COVID and the rain is mucking clubs up a bit of late, so fingers crossed."
All Too Terrific will be aiming to break a 690-day win drought in the cup.
She has not won since scoring the second of two wins for her former trainer Leon Corstens at Benalla in November of 2020.
She has been placed four times in 15 starts for Curran, who is optimistic of a breakthrough.
"We were really happy with her last run, out of her class," he said.
"She's an honest little horse. We tipped her out at the beginning of winter, so she could have a break and be ready for these types of races.
"That's what we trained her to do, she just needs to deliver."
Also eyeing the Manangatang Cup is fellow Bendigo trainer Steven Lake with Saint Ay.
The seven-year-old gelding and winner of the stayer's award at the recent Bendigo horse of the year awards will be six days between runs after finishing fifth over 1600m at Bendigo last Sunday.
Saint Ay is well tried at the distance, having won twice and been placed five times in 10 starts in the 2000m range.
Upcoming country cups:
October 8: Manangatang.
October 15: Avoca.
October 22: St Arnaud.
October 26: Bendigo.
October 29: Wycheproof.
November 2: Kyneton.
November 6: Ararat.
November 13: Donald.
November 19: Ballarat.
November 19: Tatura.
November 20: Kilmore
