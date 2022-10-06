Bendigo's big wet forces further delay to BDCA season

The start of the Bendigo District Cricket Association season has been pushed back to October 22.
BDCA president Travis Harling said in a statement on Thursday that Bendigo's continued inclement weather forced the league's hand.
Round one, a two-day fixture that was originally scheduled to be played on October 8-15, has been abandoned and won't be replayed.
The 2022-23 season, weather permitting, will now be made up of eight two-day games and four one-day matches.
"With the continued rain we are receiving it is making it difficult to get the season started,'' Harling said.
"The (BDCA) board certainly acknowledges the inability for curators to prepare wickets, the condition of many grounds and players having limited exposure to training due to the continual rain we have been receiving."
As a result the board decided that the senior season will now start with the scheduled round two matches to be played over October 22-29.
The start of all grades of junior cricket has been pushed back to October 21, 22 and 23. Final fixtures for junior competitions are still to be completed.
Senior women's cricket will commence as originally planned on October 23, while the master blaster, girls under 15 and girls under-12 divisions will commence in November, which is in line with last season's starting dates.
"The board will continue to meet weekly to reassess our options,'' Harling said.
"There may be further changes should the weather we are currently experiencing continue."
Kangaroo Flat was the big winner of the decision to abandon round one of senior cricket.
The Roos avoid a clash with reigning premier Strathdale-Maristians at the Suns' Bell Oval fortress.
The other big game to go by the wayside was a replay of last season's semi-final clash between Bendigo United and Eaglehawk.
The season-opening round on October 22-29 sees Strathdale-Maristians at home to Huntly-North Epsom, White Hills travels to Strathfieldsaye, Kangaroo Flat hosts Sandhurst, Golden Square at home to Bendigo United and Bendigo tackles Eaglehawk at Atkins Street.
