Newly endorsed Animal Justice Party candidate for East Bendigo Vyonne McLelland-Howe has had a life-long passion for animal welfare.
But the 68-year-old says the party, which she joined around 18 months ago, is not just about animals but a bigger vision of compassion and kindness.
"Their core values are kindness, equality, rationality, and non-violence, and for me, they go right to my heart."
The former family lawyer, who worked largely in the legal aid system, says she witnessed "incredible cruelty" over the course of her career and wants to represent "the only political party dedicated to stopping all forms of cruelty".
Ms McLelland-Howe argues the AJP has a full suite of "rational", evidence-based policies and positions on "people and the planet", as well as animals, and its candidates are "nice people" who "push kindness".
"With the Animal Justice Party I've found my tribe," the mother-of-three and grandmother said.
"I wish I'd found them a lot earlier."
In 2020 she ran unsuccessfully for local government as a Lockwood ward candidate and though she received just 8 per cent of the first preference vote after a campaign constrained by Covid restrictions, she was pleased with the result and would consider running for council again.
A member of the Bendigo branch of the Australian Conservation Foundation, the Wildlife Rescue & Information Network (WRIN) and the Friends of Riley Street Natural Reserve group, Ms McLelland-Howe has a keen interest in bushland regeneration and the creation of wildlife corridors.
At a state level, she is focused on seeing the end of firewood harvesting from the Wellsford State Forest and the conversion of the remnant box ironbark forest there into a national park, as recommended by the Victorian Environmental Assessment Council in its 2019 Central West investigation report.
"Four states already in Australia have banned duck shooting based on a lot of evidence," she said.
"One of the things that I think people don't understand is that apart from the cruelty factor, ducks are crucial for our wetland survival.
"They eat a lot of the weeds and they protect the wetlands basically."
While she acknowledges her chances of being elected in the Bendigo East district, where Jacinta Allan received 62.1 per cent of the two-party preferred vote in 2018, are negligible, Ms McLelland-Howe believes running for the Animal Justice Party will help draw attention to environmental and animal welfare issues locally and give Bendigo East voters the option to express their views.
"It's about raising awareness of the issues," she said.
"So many people go into the election saying there's no-one to vote for.
"Well we give them an option; we're another voice and if you vote for us and we don't get in, your second preference is going to your other favourite party, so you got two votes there."
The Animal Justice Party, which currently has one MP in Victoria's upper house, also endorsed a candidate for Bendigo West this week - Castlemaine resident Victoria Maxwell.
In August it endorsed Kyneton animal rescuer Georgie Purcell as the party's lead candidate to represent Northern Victoria in the upper house.
