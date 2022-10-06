Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Just recognition for Folk

By Kieran Iles
Updated October 6 2022 - 4:54am, first published 4:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trainer Josh Julius with the 2021-22 Bendigo horse of the year Just Folk. Picture: Darren Howe

A BREAKOUT 2021-22 season for trainer Josh Julius and his stable star Just Folk was topped off at the Bendigo horse of the year awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.