Just recognition for Folk

A BREAKOUT 2021-22 season for trainer Josh Julius and his stable star Just Folk was topped off at the Bendigo horse of the year awards.
An unbackable favourite to claim the main award, the dual Group 2 winner was crowned the horse of the year.
The now six-year-old gelding, by Magnus out of the mare Fast Ruby, also picked up the middle distance horse of the year title.
A brilliant season included nine starts for two wins and two placings and more than a few close-up performances in Group and Listed races for $399,600 in earnings.
The undoubted highlights were his impressive Group 2 wins in the $300,000 Crystal Mile at Moonee Valley in October and $196,000 Ajax Stakes at Rosehill in March.
He also finished second in the Listed Paris Lane Stakes at Caulfield in early October.
Formerly from Warrnambool, Julius, who moved to Bendigo in early 2017, said he was proud to put the seal on an unforgettable season by snaring the horse of the year award.
"It was terrific to get the recognition and know that you are winning the right races and doing the right things by winning these awards," he said.
"It's the first time we've been able to win horse of the year since we've been in Bendigo and hopefully not the last in the years to come.
"It was a wonderful year for him, winning a couple of Group 2s - it exceeded all of our expectations.
"Hopefully, we are competitive in those types of races again and we can front up and win this award again."
Referencing the past three winners, Miss Leonidas, who went back-to-back in 2018-19 and 2019-20, Hi Stranger and now Just Folk, Julius said the bar for the horse of the year award had been set incredibly high.
"While there's not an abundance of horses running in that (Group and Listed) grade coming out of Bendigo at the moment, the ones that are very competitive and they are obviously winning races," he said.
"Looking at the last few years, Hi Stranger, Miss Leonidas and Just Folk, they are all going to big races and winning them, not just being competitive.
"Hopefully as a Bendigo community we can keep that up and keep a few horses up in the headlines and racing in good races."
Just Folk and Hi Stranger went head-to-head for the first time in their careers in last Sunday's Listed Seymour Cup, with the pair finishing second and third behind the South Australian visitor Noname Lane.
In other major awards, the Arthur Pace-trained Colsridge, who won two of four starts, including the benchmark 84 sprint on Golden Mile day at Bendigo, won the sprinter's award, while Kym Hann was the leading trainer with 17 wins.
The top two-year-old was the Rod Symons-trained Penultimate One.
Horse of the year: Just Folk
Sprinter: Colsridge (Arthur Pace)
Middle distance: Just Folk
Stayer: Saint Ay (Steven Lake)
Two-year-old: Penultimate One (Rod Symons)
Three-year-old of the year: Serenaur (Brent Stanley)
Leading trainer: Kym Hann
Strike rate trainer: Pat Cannon
Picnic trainer: Alan Goninon
Picnic horse of the year: Lady Zoffany
