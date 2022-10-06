Music and sport were on offer for the older members of our community this week, as the state celebrated the Victorian Seniors Festival.
Bendigo VRI Bowling Club members were keen to welcome newbies of all backgrounds to give their sport a try.
Club president John Dullard has been a member of the club for six years and himself started with a trial day, while others including "matriarch of the club" Marjorie Gorrie have dedicated decades to the hobby - with 30 years under her belt.
It may be one of the smallest clubs in Bendigo with 35 members, but they still put together teams in division seven and eight of the local pennant competition as well as division for in the midweek competition.
"It's not just winning a flag, it's being social and meeting people and mixing around, comparing notes and all that sort of thing," Mr Dullard said.
"For someone that's never bowled before we've got a couple of people who are coaches to get you started on what to do.
"And then you can come and play social bowls of a Tuesday, and then in the offseason we play social bowls on a Saturday and then of course pennants on Saturday and then on Mondays for the midweek."
With all the rain this year the club is running about a month behind the normal schedule but on drier days Mr Dullard said bowls has a lot to offer for seniors.
"It brings people into the hub and we're right next to the station and the bus terminal so people do see us," he said.
"The ultimate would be to have someone come in off the streets and say, I've never bowled before but I like this.
"Most of the big clubs do have juniors, but we're all, well I'm not a grandparent, but we're in that sort of era."
Elsewhere in town, Australian country musician Tania Kernaghan was performing for the 40th seniors festival with a come and try croquet day scheduled for tomorrow.
Anyone interested can visited the Quarry Hill Croquet Club at 142-144 Mitchell Street on Friday, October 7 from 12pm to 2.30pm.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
