IT WASN'T quite as big of a thrill as kicking 100 goals, as he did back in his football playing days, but for Heathcote trainer Terry French, notching up a century of career wins was still extremely satisfying.
French cracked the ton at Bendigo's Lord's Raceway on Wednesday night following a win with the ever-reliable Hard Rock Shannon.
Making the moment that little bit more special, Hard Rock Shannon was driven by Terry's daughter Tayla, who is closing on a significant milestone in her own right.
The 25-year-old reinswoman's win aboard the nine-year-old pacing gelding and another later on the program on the Alex Ashwood-trained Talent Agent boosted her career driving tally to 199 wins.
If all goes well, she will be able to tick off her 200th on Thursday night at Shepparton, where she has two drives, the best of which is the Colin Godden-trained Sayitaintso Joe ($2 favourite) in the eighth event.
While Terry French admitted it would have been a nice touch to have had their respective 100th and 200th milestones fall in the one race, he was still rapt to have reached the three figures after toiling away as a trainer for more than 20 years.
"It's nearly as good as football, hey?" he said.
"You can kick 100 in footy in a year, but it's taken me a fair while to get to 100 on the track.
"But it's great to get there."
French speaks from experience. He once kicked 130 in a season in the under-17s for Heathcote in the early 1980s.
Albeit, it was not enough to get the Saints over the line on grand final day against Colbinabbin.
With fewer horses in the stable than at the corresponding time of the season last year, French is thrilled with his current tally of 15 winners and 29 placegetters.
"The team is having a pretty good run at the moment. With this rating system, the horses are back where they are competitive," he said.
"It's the same team as 12 months ago, there are no newies out here."
Last season was a career-best for French with 34 winners. He had 22 in 2019-20.
It was not until about five years ago that he had any more than three or four horses in the stable.
"I only used to have one or two horses, but when Tayla got her licence, I wanted to give her a bit of a kick-start," he said.
"So now I'm training eight, or sometimes up to 10.
"But I'm back to six at the moment, which is a perfect number for me
Hard Rock Shannon has been one of the main contributors to the ton, with the well-travelled pacer racking up 13 wins since he was acquired from then Mildura-based trainer Reece Moore in May of 2020.
Joeys Hangover, who finished fifth on Wednesday night, but won his previous start at Shepparton late last month, leads all comers with 18 wins for French.
"It would have been nice for Tayla to get the 200th on Joey, but it was not to be," he said.
"But both Joey and Rocky have been very good horses for me."
French's next runner will be Arma Veyron at Ouyen on Sunday, with the six-year-old mare chasing her second win from her last three starts after winning at Melton on September 22 and following up with a second at Swan Hill a week later.
Tayla French, who will drive Parisian Artiste in Saturday night's Group 1 Bill Collins Sprint at Melton, said she was happy to have played her part in helping her dad get to 100 wins.
"He's been a very good horse for dad, Hard Rock Shannon, and I know dad has a bit of a soft spot for him and Joey's Hangover," she said.
"Getting to 100 winners has been a great incentive for him - it's been a long time coming.
"I'm rapt for him and hopefully it makes him want to punch around a bit more."
