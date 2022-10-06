The BMX racing spotlight is on Bendigo this weekend as hundreds of riders converge on the city for the AusCycling BMX State Championships.
The Bendigo Dragons will host the prestigious event for the first time at the club's Eaglehawk track, with more than 600 riders entered for the two-day carnival.
The wet weather hasn't helped preparations for the event, but Bendigo Dragons' Tegan Djuric said the championships would go ahead rain, hail or shine.
"Council have been amazing for us,'' Djuric said.
"They've delivered crushed rock for us, so we're not going to be walking around in too much slosh.
"The positive to the rain is that the surrounds of the track look amazing, it's the best it's ever looked.
"The event is still going ahead no matter what. We'll do what we can with the conditions.
"The track is holding up okay, but with 624 riders competing over the weekend, I'm not sure how it will be by the time we reach Sunday afternoon.
"We're expecting crowds of up to about 2000 people across the weekend and riders are travelling from across Victoria, South Australia and New South Wales, so it's a great event for tourism in Bendigo."
Bendigo Dragons will be well represented at the championships.
"We have 65 local riders competing across the weekend,'' Djuric said.
"I'd love to say they have a home track advantage, but the track has been closed for some time because of track works.
"Our club has riders as young as three racing in the under-five sprockets and our oldest rider is 47. We have a great range of riders and a lot of girls competing, so we're very excited for them."
With BMX this week announced as one of the sports for the 2026 Commonwealth Games in regional Victoria, Djuric said this weekend was a golden opportunity for local sport fans to watch some high quality racing.
"We're encouraging local people to come out and watch some great racing,'' she said.
"We have a monster raffle, with first prize a new bike donated by one of our major sponsors, Bicycle Centre in Bendigo.
"We have food vendors, sweets stalls, coffee stalls - we're using all local businesses.
"Elliott Brothers - the local motorbike shop - will have a pro shop set-up and the BMX stores that follow the racing circuit will be here as well.
"There's plenty for spectators to enjoy."
The opening ceremony and practice is on Saturday morning, with racing to start from 1pm.
On Sunday, championship racing begins from 10am.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.