Elite riders flock to Bendigo for BMX state championships

By Adam Bourke
Updated October 6 2022 - 2:42am, first published 2:30am
Bendigo Dragons club members prepare for the state championships this weekend. Picture by Darren Howe

The BMX racing spotlight is on Bendigo this weekend as hundreds of riders converge on the city for the AusCycling BMX State Championships.

Local News

