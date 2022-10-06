Wet weather couldn't stop the successful return of the Elmore Field Days.
After two years away due to the coronavirus pandemic, the agricultural show returned this week for its 57th event in its 59-year history.
Good weather shone down on the field days on Tuesday before rain settled in across Victoria on Wednesday and Thursday.
Elmore Field Days public relations officer Derek Shotton said crowd sizes matched other years.
"Overall our figures came in almost spot on to our average year," he said. "Given the challenges we have, we are pretty happy with that.
"We saw strong crowds on Tuesday, it was softer on Wednesday and then rebounded quite strongly on Thursday."
Wet weather didn't deter crowds from attending, with organisers laying 250 cubic metres of shredded, recycled pallets, mulch and rock to soak up water and maintain walkways and access points.
"I spent six hours on a telehandler moving mulch and we couldn't drive anywhere quickly because there were people everywhere," Mr Shotton said.
"The vibe, even on Wednesday, was that people were keen and interacting. (Exhibitors) were pleasantly surprised. It helps when all the different commodities in agriculture are looking at a good season."
Preparations for the 2023 Elmore Field Days will begin with reviews later this year.
"We review and consider things (up until) December, will have a two-month recess, have our annual meeting and elect office bearers in February and get into it again," Mr Shotton said.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson.
