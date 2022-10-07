Even the tough do it tough Advertising Feature

Liz Graco with her mother, Mary, who lives in a unit at the back of Liz's Bendigo home. Photo by Ashleigh Brooks

Liz Graco has broad shoulders and a big heart. For 10 years she's cared for her mum, Mary, who was diagnosed with dementia at the age of 81.



During National Carers Week, Liz is happy to speak out about how even resilient people like herself can do it tough, and the need to reach out for support.

Liz has travelled the dementia journey with her mother from day one. And while Mary's dementia decline has been gradual, it has taken its toll on Liz - not just physically, but emotionally.

She learned her mum had been withdrawing large sums of money from the bank each day, and there is still no record of where it is or what she spent it on.

Then Mary, who had never held a driver's license, bought an electric scooter and unbeknown to Liz, started driving it in the middle of the road when Liz was at work. "A friend who is a truck driver was coming down the road, and had to brake sharply to avoid hitting Mum," she says.

Liz struggled to accept the changes in Mary. "Mum went through a stage of becoming angry and paranoid and saying hurtful things about me," she says. "She was very upset with me for putting in safeguards over the banking and taking away her scooter - both for her own protection. I understood how she was feeling, it was a loss of independence."

However, Liz firmly believes Mary's slow cognitive decline has been because she has encouraged her to be as independent as safety allows. Mary loves going on walks, does a little housework, heats meals in the microwave and enjoys watching television.

Mary also attends activities twice a week and has weekend respite care every four to six weeks at Uniting AgeWell's Seven Hills Cottage Respite House in White Hills, which affords Liz a much-needed break. And Mary just loves it!

Liz is a nurse who works full-time, manages three soccer teams, plays soccer for the women's team and is vice-president of the Bendigo Amateur Soccer League, among other roles. But juggling all this, alongside spending quality time with Mary and taking her on outings, has left Liz exhausted.

Uniting AgeWell also runs the "You're Not Alone" support group for carers, meeting on the first Tuesday of every month at the White Hills facility.



There is also longer stay respite care available at Uniting AgeWell Strath-Haven Community in Bendigo, which offers engaging activities and round the clock expert care in a friendly and welcoming environment.

