Liz Graco has broad shoulders and a big heart. For 10 years she's cared for her mum, Mary, who was diagnosed with dementia at the age of 81.
During National Carers Week, Liz is happy to speak out about how even resilient people like herself can do it tough, and the need to reach out for support.
Liz has travelled the dementia journey with her mother from day one. And while Mary's dementia decline has been gradual, it has taken its toll on Liz - not just physically, but emotionally.
She learned her mum had been withdrawing large sums of money from the bank each day, and there is still no record of where it is or what she spent it on.
Then Mary, who had never held a driver's license, bought an electric scooter and unbeknown to Liz, started driving it in the middle of the road when Liz was at work. "A friend who is a truck driver was coming down the road, and had to brake sharply to avoid hitting Mum," she says.
Liz struggled to accept the changes in Mary. "Mum went through a stage of becoming angry and paranoid and saying hurtful things about me," she says. "She was very upset with me for putting in safeguards over the banking and taking away her scooter - both for her own protection. I understood how she was feeling, it was a loss of independence."
However, Liz firmly believes Mary's slow cognitive decline has been because she has encouraged her to be as independent as safety allows. Mary loves going on walks, does a little housework, heats meals in the microwave and enjoys watching television.
Mary also attends activities twice a week and has weekend respite care every four to six weeks at Uniting AgeWell's Seven Hills Cottage Respite House in White Hills, which affords Liz a much-needed break. And Mary just loves it!
Liz is a nurse who works full-time, manages three soccer teams, plays soccer for the women's team and is vice-president of the Bendigo Amateur Soccer League, among other roles. But juggling all this, alongside spending quality time with Mary and taking her on outings, has left Liz exhausted.
Uniting AgeWell also runs the "You're Not Alone" support group for carers, meeting on the first Tuesday of every month at the White Hills facility.
There is also longer stay respite care available at Uniting AgeWell Strath-Haven Community in Bendigo, which offers engaging activities and round the clock expert care in a friendly and welcoming environment.
For details about respite care and the support group in Bendigo phone 5454 2100 and for residential respite care phone 5434 3000.
From October 16 to 22, Australians are invited to recognise and celebrate the 2.65 million people across our nation who support and care for a family member or friend. National Carers Week raises community awareness among all Australians about the diversity of carers and their caring roles.
Carers are people who provide unpaid care and support to family members and friends who have a disability, mental health condition, chronic condition, terminal illness, an alcohol or other drug issue or who are frail aged. Anyone at any time can become a carer.
Eloise and Sam Furze are among the 235,000 cohort of young Australians (people up to 25 years of age) who care for a family member. Alongside their mother, Kris, The 13 and 16-year-old siblings supported their father Neal after a sepsis infection in 2017 resulted in both his legs and most of his fingers being amputated, followed by a series of strokes.
Family travel restrictions and caring demands temper Sam's aspirations for a career in drama and performance. "I know my own life isn't ever going to be normal," he said. "I just can't participate in growing my future or being with my friends."
For Eloise, the responsibility of supporting care for her dad has been a double-edged sword. "I know it has made me more mature," she said. "I am a lot more confident in talking with older people, and I have an outward view of the world. But I miss out on a lot. Even with my friends and at school, the focus is always on my dad ... on how he is doing. People forget to ask me how I am. But because we are at home supporting dad so much, we also have some really great conversations. We are all really close."
Many young carers emphasise that caring is a positive experience. However, research clearly indicates that, when inadequately supported, young carers' mental health and wellbeing can be seriously affected.
Carers Australia national director for policy and strategy Kelly Gourlay confirmed that the impact of caring was also financially significant. "For younger people, it means they may be unable to complete their education or enter the workforce full time," she said. "Their whole financial future, their earning capacity, superannuation, and future family circumstances will be impacted."
Research by Carers Australia (Caring Costs Us: The economic impact on lifetime income and retirement savings of informal carers) revealed on average, the superannuation balance at age 67 of a person who becomes a primary carer is reduced by about $17,700 every year they are a primary carer.
Similarly, their lifetime earnings are reduced by $39,600 for every year that they are primary carer. Some people who care for extended periods will lose substantially more, with the most affected 10 per cent losing at least $940,000 in lifetime income and $444,500 in retirement savings.
Meanwhile, the contribution of carers has a significant positive contribution to the Australian economy. "The cost of replacing all informal care with formal market services was $77.9 billion in 2020 (excluding accommodation costs)," Kelly said.
Caring also has an impact on workforce participation. For people aged 15-64, some 58.8 per cent of primary carers were in the labour force, compared to 81.5 per cent for people who provided no informal care and 76.6 per cent for other informal carers.
National Carers Week is an initiative of Carers Australia, funded by the Department of Social Services and co-ordinated with help and participation of the National Carer Network.