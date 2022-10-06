Bendigo Advertiser
Council's $10 million application for Bendigo gallery upgrade yet to be assessed as federal fund faces uncertain future

Chris Pedler
Chris Pedler
Updated October 10 2022 - 6:11am, first published October 6 2022 - 12:32am
Federal politicians Lisa Chesters and Catherine King. Picture: NONI HYETT

THE City of Greater Bendigo's $10 million funding application for the Bendigo Art Gallery redevelopment remains mired in uncertainty following the release of a report into the controversial Building Better Regions Fund.

Local News

