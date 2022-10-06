More parents will have the opportunity to get back to work as childcare fees decrease.
From next year, recently introduced laws will help cut out of pocket costs for families with children in early education and care.
Bendigo man Jonatan Astrand-Ferris and his wife Georgia will be one of 4800 families having to stress less about how they will be able to afford sending two children to Jenny's Early Learning Centre (ELC) in the coming years.
"Our son Alfie is currently attending daycare and has been for two years, but we've been discussing sending our now four-month-old daughter here next year," he said.
"Georgia has taken time off during her pregnancy and the early months with both children, so it's a conversation of when she will be able to go back to work.
"But now with this assistance, we're hoping that can happen sooner than expected."
Under the federal government's cheaper childcare plan, a family earning $120,000 with one child in early education and care will be more than $1700 better off.
Mr Astrand-Ferris said it was great to be able to have his son Alfie continue to benefit from going to childcare.
"He's just so happy and is able to go in and see his friends," he said.
"The educators are so wonderful at what they do and they teach him things we may not be able to or what we weren't sure he was ready for."
Jenny's ELC managing director Darren Reid said this announcement would benefit more than just their part of the workforce.
"It's fantastic for families because it breaks down financial barriers to allow children access to care and education," he said.
"With parents getting that extra day of care, more people will be able to get back into the workforce and we are able to provide their children with what they deserve."
Bendigo MP Lisa Chesters said childcare costs had increased 41 per cent in the past eight years.
"I know from talking to families in the region, plus my own experience with two little ones, how expensive childcare is," she said.
"It's a big cost to families and a massive disincentive for parents, especially mums, to do more paid work.
"For some places in Bendigo, parents with two children at a centre three days a week, before the subsidies are applied, they could be paying up to $45,000 a year."
After estimating the combined income, a formula will be used to calculate the subsidy each family will receive.
The fees paid to each different childcare centre are also taken into consideration.
"This is step one for us, we want to make the current system more affordable for more families," Ms Chesters said.
"Step two is the already announced productivity commission review of the sector.
"When you have families paying $45,000 a year before the subsidies and fees, you have to ask yourself if there's a better way to fund the sector and deliver early childhood education?"
The changes to the childcare subsidy will kick in on July 1, 2023.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
