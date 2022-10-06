Bendigo Advertiser

Lucas Herbert and Ryan Ruffels to do battle on PGA Tour.

By Adam Bourke
Updated October 6 2022 - 2:16am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fresh-faced Ryan Ruffels and Lucas Herbert at the Neangar Park Classic in 2013. Picture by Julie Hough

Nine years after going head-to-head in amateur events at Neangar Park Golf Club, Lucas Herbert and Ryan Ruffels will do battle on golf's biggest tour this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.