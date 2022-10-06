Nine years after going head-to-head in amateur events at Neangar Park Golf Club, Lucas Herbert and Ryan Ruffels will do battle on golf's biggest tour this week.
As teenagers, Bendigo boy Herbert and Melbourne-based Ruffels were Australian junior squad team-mates and they were the headline acts at a couple of Neangar Park Classics in 2013 and 2014.
They progressed to the professional ranks via different paths and for the first time this week they'll play in the same PGA Tour event - the Shriners Children's Open in Las Vegas.
Ruffels, who is trying to regain his status on the Korn Ferry Tour in the United States, will play his first PGA Tour event since 2019 after earning the final spot in the field in Monday qualifying.
Herbert, who has three professional wins to his credit, is currently ranked 52 in the world, while Ruffels has slipped to 2704.
This week marks Herbert's first event of the 2022-23 PGA Tour season.
Last PGA Tour season he played in 20 events, for one win, two top 10s and six top 25s. He made the cut in 10 of the 20 events.
Herbert has an early morning start in round one and will play alongside American duo Chez Reavie and Tom Hoge.
Ruffels also has a morning tee time and he'll play with fellow Aussie Harrison Endycott and Canadian Michael Gligic.
