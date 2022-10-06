Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Bendigo What's On
Free
What's on

Bendigo and central Victoria markets | October 8 - October 14, 2022

AM
By Astrid Michael
Updated October 6 2022 - 1:36am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

CELEBRATE local produce and makers with these markets.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Astrid Michael

Editorial Administration

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.