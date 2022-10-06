CELEBRATE local produce and makers with these markets.
Whether you prefer the small town markets or the larger, central Victorian events - you are bound to find whatever you are looking for.
The Bendigo Community Farmers market is proud to have some of the region's best seasonal produce.
This monthly event features high quality produce in a traditional market square atmosphere.
This event will feature producers and farmers such as KNM Berries, Shambani Garlic, Husk & Harvest, Darraweit Valley Cider, Hey Presto Espresso, Kilmore Rabbits, Glencoe Farms, Spring Creek Organics, The Broth Sisters and much, much more.
If the monthly markets aren't enough, there are also smaller markets held on Thursday's at the Good Loaf Sourdough Bakery and Cafe, Hargreaves Street, Bendigo from 3pm to 5.30pm.
Where: Bendigo Pony Club, Breen Street and Belle Vue Road, Golden Square.
When: Second Saturday of every month, October 8, 9am to 1pm.
Back after a long break, the ever-popular Moonlight Market will grace Bendigo's Dai Gum San precinct and will feature something for everyone.
This event will feature a licensed bar, food trucks, artisan stalls, live music and much more.
Where: Dai Gum San (The Golden Dragon Museum), Bendigo.
When: Saturday, October 8, 5pm to 9pm.
The Inglewood Lions Country Market is a friendly, community-focused market held on the second Saturday of each month.
Stall prices start at $15 a site.
Call Eddie on 0472 539 874 for more information.
Where: Brooke Street, Inglewood.
When: Second Saturday of every month, October 8, 9am to 2pm.
Open every Saturday of the year, the Wesley Hill Market has something for everyone to enjoy.
There will be unique items, fresh fruits and vegetables and much more.
Stall holders must book beforehand. To book a stall call 0418 117 953.
Where: Corner of Duke Street, Pyrenees Highway and Van Heurck Street, Castlemaine. Opposite the Albion Hotel.
When: Weekly on Saturdays, from 9am to 1pm.
The Showgrounds Market is a large community market that is open nearly every Sunday.
The weekly event features fresh fruits and vegetables; lots of food and coffee stalls and vans; plants, clothing, furniture, arts and craft items, gifts, children's items and much more.
For more information, please see the Facebook page here.
Where: Prince of Wales Showgrounds, Holmes Road, Bendigo.
When: Sunday, October 9, 8.30am to 2pm.
One of central Victoria's favourite handmade and home grown markets, the Maldon Market, has everything lined up this weekend.
The event brings together farmers and makers, showcasing their best products with usual producers and creators in attendance.
For further information, email: market@maldon.org.au or click here.
Where: Maldon Neighbourhood Centre, 1 Church Street, Maldon.
