Bendigo Bowls Division weekend pennant 2022-23 season preview

Skippers: Andrew Brown, Mitch Hocking, Brayden Byrne, Luke Hoskin.
Last season: 9th (3 wins).
A milestone season for Bendigo should coincide with a sharp spike in improvement after an active recruiting campaign.
The Royals are celebrating their 150th season and will be determined to get themselves back in contention and make the most of the opportunity to remain in division one thanks to the expansion of the competition.
Under normal circumstances Bendigo would have been relegated after finishing on the bottom of the ladder last season, but with the competition instead expanding to 10 teams the Royals remain in division one where they will be guided by new coach Luke Hoskin - a three-time premiership skipper at South Bendigo.
The Royals also have former players Ian Ross, Mitch Hocking and Tim Arnold returning to the club, Eaglehawk premiership skipper Brayden Byrne is a key signing, former Murray Mallee regional side skipper Richie Murray has joined and Mal Darroch has also crossed over from South Bendigo.
"We've kept our core from last season and added some talent," Hoskin said.
"When I signed there was the possibility that we could have been in division two, so for how it has turned around since then has been huge.
"Looking at our side on paper, I think we should be competitive enough to justify a goal of playing finals this season."
Skippers: Darren Burgess, Marc Smith, Aaron Tomkins, Greg Podesta.
Last season: 5th (6 wins).
Twelve months ago new Bendigo East coach Greg Podesta was foreshadowing a rebuilding year for the Beasties.
A year on, though, the focus for the Beasties is very much on returning to their status as a contender following their rare finals absence last season.
"We expect to go a long way in both the ones and the twos," Podesta said.
"We're aiming to be winning finals in both divisions. We had a good season of development last year and now we expect to be pushing hard again."
The two big inclusions for the Beasties are the returns of former skippers Marc Smith and Darren Burgess from Eaglehawk.
Both are premiership skippers at Bendigo East previously, while the Beasties have also picked up former Bendigo bowler Nick Belt.
The Beasties have lost the experienced Ian Ross back to Bendigo and Kevin Probert to Strathfieldsaye.
Skippers: Lachie Darroch, Greg Brain, Peter Brain, Rod Phillips.
Last season: 8th (4 wins).
Castlemaine will be looking for its improvement to come from within this season given the challenge the club faces in recruiting.
"We've probably shuffled our line-ups around a bit more than we have in the past to give some players some new opportunities," skipper Rod Phillips said.
"We haven't got any new players from outside the club coming into the division one side and we're trying to improve from within.
"Lachie Darroch is a good young skipper for us and we've got young Dallan Klemke we'd like to give an opportunity to.
"We've got Chris Brain stepping up to lead for his father, Peter, and Taylor Walsh is showing a lot of promise."
Departures from the Maine are James Oliver, who skipped last season, and Steven Oliver.
Skippers: Dean Carter, Tony Ellis, Simon Carter, Lachie Bowland.
Last season: 2nd (13 wins).
Normally at this time of the year you can safely pencil Eaglehawk in for a top-four finish.
That may well be the case again, but there's no denying the perennial power Hawks have some big losses to cover.
From last season's team that lost the grand final to South Bendigo the Hawks have lost three of their skippers in Marc Smith and Darren Burgess, who have returned to Eaglehawk, and Brayden Byrne to Bendigo.
And sadly, Spencer Ashman passed away in April, with the Hawks to play the season in his honour.
"This season is for Spencer... it's a very big loss for the club as a bowler, but more importantly, as a person, so we will be giving it our all for him, that's for sure," Hawks skipper Dean Carter said.
Among the inclusions for the Hawks are Lachie Bowland from Golden Square, who will join the Carter brothers - Dean and Simon - and Tony Ellis as a skipper.
Steve Piercy, Steve McNaughton, Wayne Wilkins and Phil Francis are earmarked as players who will get the chance to step up.
Skippers: Travis Berry, John Berry, Gary Downie, Brad Marron.
Last season: 6th (7 wins).
Much like Bendigo, there's an expectation for Golden Square to be the big improver this season under new coach Brad Marron.
The Square has certainly been busy on the recruiting front with the addition of Marron, Tom Lester, Graham Edwards, Dale Jackson and Gary Downie, while Victorian representative Taylah Marron will play full-time.
Lester joins Golden Square after playing in South Bendigo's premiership team last season, while Downie was a skipper in South's 2020 premiership team.
"I have got every bit of faith that we're good enough to win the flag this year," Marron said.
"The way we've been training has been fantastic. The camaraderie has been great and with the way the group has been training I don't see why we can't contend."
Square has lost one of its skippers of last season, Lachlan Bowland to Eaglehawk, and Max Watts has also headed back to Eaglehawk.
Skippers: Lindsay Kelly, Grant Jackson, Rob Day, Mal McLean.
Last season: 7th (6 wins).
Similar to fellow country-based club Castlemaine, there has been limited movement at Inglewood during the off-season.
The Woodies do have former skipper David Vanston returning after not playing last season, but have lost Dale Jackson, who has joined Golden Square, while Adam Ellerton has moved to Seymour.
The quartet of Lindsay Kelly, Grant Jackson, Rob Day and Mal McLean will start out the season as skippers, with opportunities likely to come for Jack Nevins and Craig Kelly to step up and have a crack.
"We'll be out there giving it our best best every week and look forward to seeing how we go," long-time skipper Lindsay Kelly said.
"We had the most wins we've had since we've been in division one last season (six), so, hopefully, we can build on that."
Skippers: Travis Kelly, James McGillivray, Daryl Weymouth, Cameron Wilson.
Last season: 4th (10 wins).
The Flat has been around the mark for the past three years without being able to break through for that elusive first flag since 2005.
It will be somewhat a new-look Flat side this season with three new skippers in recruit Travis Kelly, James McGillivray and Daryl Weymouth.
Joining Kelly as a recruit are Russell Kelly and ex-Bendigo player Torie Babitsch, while the Flat have two key departures in the gun father-son combination of David and Cameron Keenan.
"Torie is obviously well known in Bendigo bowls and he's going to be a huge asset for us," Kangaroo Flat's Paul Moller said.
"And we're looking forward to seeing the improvement out of the likes of Shane Harling, Wayne Walsh, Mal Balnaves and Daryl Howarth, who all have another year of experience under their belt and didn't stop practicing all through winter."
Skippers: Chris Bramley, Mark Dickins, Daniel Fulton, Andrew Whatley. Note - likely skippers at time of contact with club.
Marong makes the step-up to division one after winning the division two premiership last season, with the team determined to not just be making up the numbers according to president Tim Hayes.
"I've been involved in the club for eight years. When I first got there we were in division four and we've gradually worked our way up," Hayes said.
"It's very exciting for the club to be in division one and we're growing well. We've hit 80 members for the first time, which is really pleasing.
"Our first expectation is to win our first game (against Inglewood), but our overall goal is to be playing in the finals. Our plan is to be in it (division one) for the long haul."
Skippers: Kevin Anderson, Cameron Keenan, Brad Campbell, Kevin Brennan.
Last season: 3rd (13 wins).
Would expect Moama to hit back hard after crashing out in straight sets in its inaugural year in Bendigo last season.
The Steamers have certainly landed the biggest name recruiting-wise in the competition with the addition of legendary Scotland player Alex Marshall.
For those not familiar with Marshall, his resume includes five Commonwealth Games gold medals, seven Outdoor World Championships gold medals and 14 Indoor World Championships gold medals... just to name a few of his achievements.
Marshall won't line up until around five and is expected to play 11 games plus finals for the Steamers.
"It's huge for us to have Alex... in my eyes he's the best ever and, hopefully, we can learn plenty off him," Moama skipper Kevin Anderson said.
The Steamers have also added young gun skipper Cameron Keenan from Kangaroo Flat, as well as Victorian women's representative Olivia Cartwright.
With Cartwright, the Steamers have two state women's representatives, with Cass Millerick also in the Victorian team.
The recruits also include 13-year-old Jacob Brighton, who earlier this year won East Shepparton's A grade club championship.
Skippers: Brad Holland, Liam Crapper, Max Rowley, Daryl Rowley.
Last season: 1st (13 wins).
The Diggers enter the season as not only the three-time defending premiers, but also the reigning state pennant champions.
From last season's premiership side the Diggers have three ins and three outs.
In are returning skipper Liam Crapper fresh off a flag with Tallygaroopna, third Matt Robertson, also coming from Tallygaroopna, and second Rhys Newby from Shepparton Golf, while the departures are Luke Hoskin, Mal Darroch (both Bendigo) and Tom Lester (Golden Square).
"The group is still very hungry for more success," Diggers coach Brad Holland said.
"The club has never won four premierships in a row, so there is that motivation and also players wanting to push further up the ranks in terms of state and region representation.
"Having that extra success last year (with the state pennant title) we know we'll be hunted that bit harder this season and it's going to be tough every week, so we have to step up to the challenge."
THE DIVISION ONE SEASON STARTS SATURDAY.
