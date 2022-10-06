Bendigo Advertiser
Council

Bendigo council considers Strathfieldsaye shopping, housing complex plan

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated October 6 2022 - 5:07am, first published 4:30am
An artist's impression of the final development, should it win town planners' approvals. Image is supplied.

DEVELOPERS want to build a two-storey business and residential building in a vacant Strathfieldsaye paddock.

Local News

