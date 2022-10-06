DEVELOPERS want to build a two-storey business and residential building in a vacant Strathfieldsaye paddock.
The shopping plaza would boast eight ground-floor business tenancies, including a restaurant or cafe.
People would live in three apartments above the shops.
Project backers have asked the City of Greater Bendigo's permission to transform the site at 38 Blucher Street.
The vacant land is next to a pharmacy and across the road from the IGA supermarket in the centre of the suburb.
The plaza is the latest business development in the rapidly growing suburb to come before city planners.
Council is already considering a plan for townhouses, offices and a food venue not too far away at 928 Wellington Street.
More than 1000 people have moved into the Strathfieldsaye area in the past five years alone, demographers from consultancy firm ID have previously said.
Roughly 6000 more are expected to move in over the years to come, according to the council in a suburb centre plan completed in 2017, before the COVID-19 pandemic triggered a treechange rush across regional Victoria.
"The current commercial activity in the town centre of Strathfieldsaye does not have the capacity to service the expected growth," council officers said.
But there was a lot of land zoned for commercial use and the officers expected more development, especially north of Wellington Street.
Developers told city planners they were well aware of the needs of the area, including for car parking needs.
They planned on offering any future shop customers a 55-space car park out the back of the building, should the council sign off on their plans.
The cars would get into the car park from a Blucher Street entrance.
People would also be able to find a handful of on-street parks out the front.
The developers' traffic consultants did not think extra cars attracted by the shops would create issues.
"We do not expect there to be any adverse impacts on the existing road network as a result of the proposal," they said.
People living in the upper-storey apartments would have their own on-site garages in a different part of the site.
Developers say each of the two-bedroom apartments meet rules the council has set out for buildings in the centre of Strathfieldsaye.
