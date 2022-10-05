A central Victorian man has been charged with 34 offences following a police investigation into drug trafficking.
The 43-year-old man was charged by police after allegedly being found in possession of drugs, a stolen firearm and a stolen motorcycle.
He was arrested in Carisbrook after police recovered the stolen items from a Queen Street home on September 1.
Among the stolen items was also power tools and a motorcycle trailer.
Police interviewed the man, from Carisbrook, charging him with a number of offences including possess drug of dependence, drug trafficking, possess firearm, possess ammunition, possess prohibited weapon and other related offences.
He was remanded into custody to appear at Bendigo Magistrates' Court on October 12.
Investigators are still trying to identify owners for the allegedly stolen goods.
If you have more information or believe some of the stolen items are yours, contact Maryborough Police on 5460 3335.
