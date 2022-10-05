Bendigo Advertiser
Carisbrook man charged after police recover stolen motorcycle, firearm, drugs

MF
By Maddy Fogarty
Updated October 6 2022 - 6:01am, first published October 5 2022 - 8:06pm
File picture.

A central Victorian man has been charged with 34 offences following a police investigation into drug trafficking.

