THE Castlemaine Emergency Expo will bring practical safety information and plenty of family friendly activities together on Saturday at the Camp Reserve.
SES Deputy Controller Daniel Bone said there will be up to 60 emergency vehicles and equipment on show, as well as a petting zoo for kids.
Wildlife Victoria will be talking about how to look after pets.
"It's going to be a fun day," Mr Bone said.
"There's going to be lots of things happening."
Twenty nine organisations will be at the expo, including SES, police, CFA, Ambulance Victoria, Wildlife Victoria, Red Cross, St Johns, and more.
SES will also demonstrate how to do a road crash rescue.
"That's basically cutting up a car in the way that we would if someone is trapped in a car during an accident," Mr Bone said.
The expo aims to help people prepare for floods, storms and fires.
"The idea is that people come along and talk to first responders - people who actually go to fires or floods or storms - and find out what they can do, the simple kind of common sense things you can do at home, to get ready for these events so you're not calling us," Mr Bone said.
The deputy controller said in January there was a flood - with less rainfall than what is predicted for the next few days - and SES received 50 calls in the space of an hour and half in response.
"A lot of those calls could be avoided by people doing things like clearing out their gutters, or if they know there's a drain in the street that's going to flow into their house - putting a few sandbags out ahead of time might save their house," Mr Bone said.
"The other thing from an SES point of view is don't drive in the floodwater.
"It takes only 15 cm - about the height of a pen - to float a small car. It doesn't take much."
Chewton Brigade Community Safety Coordinator Rob Reid Smith said the expo was an opportunity to remind people that even though it's wet, the grass will grow and when it dries out, there's a risk of grass fires, not bushfires.
"So we don't want to cry wolf and say it's going to be a bad season when it's not, but we do have remind people about grassfires," he said.
Mr Smith said the expo will also give emergency services a chance to talk people about what they can do at home for free - i.e. clean the gutters, move the wood pile away, and make sure the gas BBQ is away from the house on bad fire days.
"We have a checklist for identifying risks around the house, and people can keep a copy of the checklist," he said.
The Emergency Expo is on Saturday, October 9, between 11-3 pm at Camp Reserve.
