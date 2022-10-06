A Bendigo drug trafficker well known to the courts has been handed his most significant sentence yet for a slew of dangerous driving, weapons and drug offences.
Steven Nieto pleaded guilty in the County Court to driving dangerously while being pursued by police, driving while being given the direction to stop, altering license plates, driving unlicensed, and driving an unregistered vehicle.
He also pled guilty to trafficking methylamphetamine, possessing a drug of dependence, dealing with proceeds of crime, possessing a prohibited weapon, and failing to provide information.
"You have been dealt with rather leniently by the courts," Judge Kevin Doyle said.
Judge Doyle said Nieto had a "substantial" criminal history.
"Over the years you've committed many offences," he said.
"You won't be punished again for your previous offences, but they are relevant."
The court heard a very long summary of Nieto's offending which occurred between September and November 2021.
Nieto was found with 144 grams of methylamphetamine - 2.88 times the commercial quantity of drugs.
Judge Doyle said the offender had scales and bags which made it obvious that Nieto was dealing to a commercial level.
"You were operating as a drug dealer," he said.
"Your moral culpability is significant."
The court heard of Nieto's dangerous driving offences.
"You drove in that way and at that speed deliberately to get away from police," Judge Doyle said.
Appearing via videolink from the Metropolitan Remand Centre, Nieto remained silent throughout the proceedings.
His lawyer, Glenn Cooper appeared on his behalf, and Dr Jason Harkess appeared for the prosecution.
The court heard Nieto was born in Kyneton and lived in the Bendigo region for most of his life and had supportive parents.
The judge said his parents worked and had never broken law, and the publicity around his search warrant had a negative effect on them.
Nieto left school due to truancy and cannabis use which started at the age of 10 or 11.
The offender started using meth from age 16, and heavy use at age 19, which escalated up until his offending.
"By the time you were arrested you were clearly out of control," Judge Doyle said.
Nieto worked as carpenter until an incident occurred and then worked as a labourer.
The offender has not had employment since he was 26, and was using meth daily following an accident he had at age 19.
The court heard Nieto worked while custody and undertaken courses.
"It's conceded in this case that a period of imprisonment is inevitable," Judge Doyle said.
The judge said Nieto's plea of guilty and significant admissions showed remorse and responsibility which would discount his sentence, particularly because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent backlog of cases.
Judge Doyle said however that Nieto's failure to give his phone's passcode to police, undermined the admissions he made in his interview.
"I can only taken a guarded view for you prospects of rehabilitation," he said.
The judge said Nieto would receive his most significant sentence yet.
Nieto was sentenced to five years and six months jail, with a non parole period of three years and six months.
Judge Doyle said if it were not for the plea of guilty, he would have sentenced Nieto to eight years jail with a non parole period five years and nine months.
The offender's license was also disqualified for a period of three years and orders were granted to dispose of the weapons, drugs and other items used in the commission of his crimes.
There was some confusion as to how many days of pre-sentence detention Nieto had served, but parties came to the conclusion that as of October 5, 2022 he had served 336 days.
A hearing for the forfeiture of Nieto's car will be heard on October 25, 2022.
