Crone added back onto Victorian men's cricket team's contracted list

BENDIGO'S Xavier Crone has been added back onto the Victorian men's cricket team's contract list for the 2022-23 season.
Crone had been part of the Victorian squad since starting as a rookie in 2016, but had been overlooked for a 2022-23 contract.
However, Crone has been given another opportunity with his addition to the list of contracted players following the departure of James Pattinson.
Pattinson last month informed Cricket Victoria of his desire to take an extended break from the game to spend more time with his young family and allow his body to recover after playing for Nottinghamshire in the English County Championship.
The addition of 24-year-old paceman Crone to the Victorian contracted list gives the Strathfieldsaye product the chance to add to his state resume that is highlighted by a Sheffield Shield game against New South Wales at the SCG in November last year.
"We're pleased to welcome Xavier back onto our contracted list. He has been part of the Victorian system for many years and is someone we see a lot of potential in," Cricket Victoria's general manager cricket performance Graham Manou said on Wednesday.
Crone is part of the Melbourne Stars Academy squad that is this week playing in a series also featuring the Melbourne Renegades Academy, Scotland and Namibia in Wangaratta ahead of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup.
The Stars were due to play Namibia on Wednesday, but the game was called off because of rain.
Weather permitting, the Stars will play Scotland from 2pm Thursday at Wangaratta's Barr Reserve.
Scotland's 15-player T20 World Cup squad features Strathdale premiership paceman Chris Sole.
The T20 World Cup group stages begin on Sunday, October 16.
