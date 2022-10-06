LOOKING to keep your week ahead busy? Support local and head to one of these events listed below.
Make sure you scroll to the bottom for the 'Plan Ahead' section - so you know what to keep an eye out for.
ZINDA MULTICULTURAL FESTIVAL
Zinda Multicultural Festival is back, celebrating all things culturally diverse.
There will be music, dancing, various foods, children's activities and much more.
This event is free and family friendly.
Where: Garden for the Future, White Hills.
When: Saturday, October 8, 3pm to 8pm.
COMMUNITY ARTS FESTIVAL
Join in with the Strathfieldsaye Primary School community for two days of art festival fun.
On Friday evening there will be a Gala Night. This event will include a drink on arrival, light food, an artist in resident and the school art show.
There will also be entertainment on site. Costs $15.
On Saturday, the school is hosting a family fun day.
There will be an art trail through the school, an art raffle, student and community art shows, market stalls, musical entertainment and more.
All funds raised from this event will support the establishment of a Creative Learning Hub for students.
Where: Uxbridge Street, Strathfieldsaye.
When: Friday, October 14, 5pm to 9pm and Saturday, October 15, 10am to 4pm.
BENDIGO COMEDY FESTIVAL
Back and ready to showcase some of Australia's funniest talent, the Bendigo Comedy Festival will take place over three days.
There will be solo shows, line-up nights, locals, a Pride Comedy night, a children's show, live podcasts, the return of The Bendigo Comedy Festival Gala, and much more.
Comedians include Jude Perl, John Cruckshank, Urvi Majumdar, Daniel Connell, Rachel Rayner, Brett Blake, Hot Department, Brownyn Kuss, Claire Hooper, Josh Earl and many more.
Day passes are $42, or tickets to individual shows can be found here.
Where: Engine Room, View Street, Bendigo.
When: Thursday, October 13 to Saturday, October 15.
GOLD SOUNDS
Gold Sounds Music Conference is a four-day event that will bring together Victorian music communities.
Held on Djarra Country in Castlemaine, this conference will include sessions covering various topics such as Music and Identity, Festival Programming, Songwriters in Conversation and much more.
There will also be songwriting workshops and music interview training.
The full program and tickets can be viewed here. For further information, email: hello@goldsounds.com.au
Where: Mechanics Lane, Castlemaine.
When: Thursday, October 13 to Saturday, October 16.
BENDIGO UNCORKED
The Bendigo Uncorked Wine Festival will feature a range of regional wines and activities across Greater Bendigo.
There will be the Bendigo Winegrowers inaugural Spring Fiesta, a range of dinners, cellar door experiences, weekend tours, new release launches and a night in a historic cinema.
For information and tickets, click here, email: info@bendigowine.org.au or phone 1300 656 650.
Where: Various locations in Bendigo.
When: Until Sunday, October 16, various times.
SENIORS WEEK SATURDAY NIGHT DANCE
Celebrate Seniors Week with this Saturday night dance.
There will be excellent CD music, a delicious supper and all are welcome.
Admission $7.
Enquiries to Keith 5444 2953 or Joy 0438 544 705.
Where: Spring Gully Hall, Spring Gully Road, Spring Gully.
When: Saturday, October 8, 7.30pm to 11pm.
FUNDRAISING LUNCHEON
Join in with the Intensive Care Auxiliary Bendigo Health to help fundraise with a luncheon.
This event will feature a raffle, lucky seat prizes, and all are welcome to a very social event.
Bookings please phone Beth on 0429 011 447.
Where: Bendigo Stadium, Inglis Street, Bendigo
When: Monday, October 10, noon.
OPENING OF LARNI GARINGILANG
Everyone is invited to attend the official opening of the new Bendigo Botanic Gardens' precinct, Larni Garingilang.
Larni Garingilang means home of growth in the language of the Traditional Owners of the Land, Dja Dja Wurrung.
This opening will include Mayor Cr Andrea Metcalf, Deputy Premier and Member for Bendigo East the Hon Jacinta Allan and Federal Member for Bendigo Lisa Chesters.
There will be a smoking ceremony and a Welcome to Country.
The new garden features about 15,000 local Indigenous plants and trees.
Where: Larni Garingilang, Bendigo Botanic Gardens, White Hills.
When: Saturday, October 8, 2pm.
BENDIGO BALLROOM DANCE CLUB INC.
Join our social ballroom dance classes, commencing with the easy to learn basics of dance.
Come and have fun, meet new friends and enjoy the music and exercise.
Singles welcome - learn to dance with your partner, on your own or with a friend.
Worried about the correct footwear on the highly polished floor? Just bring some thick socks for the first class.
Commences Wednesday October 5, stay for the rest of the evening and dance with our regular dancers until 10.30pm.
This is a six week workshop program - Cost - $50 per person.
Additional classes will be available on Friday mornings at 10.00am, at no extra cost. All welcome
For further information please contact: Lyn Harry 0427 382 216 Jenise Smallman 0413 089 073.
Where: Lockwood South and District Community Hall, 784 Calder Alternate Highway, Lockwood South.
When: Wednesday evenings, 6.30pm to 7.30pm, commencing October 5.
GLIDING CLUB OPEN DAY
Bendigo Gliding Club are hosting an open day to allow visitors the opportunity to view the club, see gliders and gather information about the sport of gliding.
There will be a sausage sizzle, dispays and much more.
For more details, click here or email: treasurer@bendigogliding.org.au
Where: 127 Borough Road, Raywood.
When: Sunday, October 9, 11am to 3pm.
EXHIBITIONS
TREASURES OF DAI GUM SAN
Treasures of Dai Gum San is an exhibition that showcases the artistry within the renowned collection of Bendigo's Golden Dragon Museum.
The items featured focus within the Qing Dynasty (1644 - 1912) and show the symbolism and cultural significance of Chinese art and design.
From the 1870s, Bendigo's Chinese communities from Southern China participated in the Bendigo Easter Fair with costumes, music, lion dances and the Imperial dragons.
The Golden Dragon Museum was established in 1991 to house this collection.
Where: Bendigo Art Gallery, View Street, Bendigo.
When: Until Sunday, February 19, 2023, 10am to 5pm.
BENDIGO ART TRAIL
Explore Bendigo's arts precinct and discover artistic treasures with the Emporium Creative Hub Art Trail app.
The app shows local artists work in an outdoor virtual gallery.
This app will help you learn more about the artists and their practice while being guided around Bendigo.
Each piece is located at a creative venue that is actively supporting the local arts scene.
The Bendigo Art Trail is an easy walk and suitable for all ages.
Download the app on iOS or Android here.
Where: Various locations in Bendigo.
When: Ongoing event.
HEAVENLY
The Heavenly exhibition celebrates vintage wedding and other fashions from all over the globe.
There will be garments from high Victorian era through to the 1970's, with a focus on the history of special occasions.
For more information, click here.
Where: Upstairs Gallery, entry at Run Rabbit Run Cafe, Hargraves Street, Castlemaine.
When: Open daily, 8.30am to 3.30pm.
HUNTLY MEMORIAL HALL CENTENARY CELEBRATION AND CRAFT/MAKERS MARKET
Join the local Community celebrating the Huntly Memorial Hall at its Centenary event. Built in 1922, the hall was built to remember the local Service Personnel from WW! and has served as a place for local community to come together ever since.
This event will feature a plaque unveiling by Mayor Cr Andrea Metcalf at 10am and a Craft/Maker's Market. The market will include many handmade, local items with something for everyone!
For further information, see the halls Facebook page here.
Where: Huntly Memorial Hall, Midland Highway, Bendigo
When: Sunday, October, 16, from 9am to 2pm.
60th ANNIVERSARY LUNCHEON
Bendigo Girls' Secondary School Class of 1962 Intake 60th Anniversary Luncheon.
Enquires, please phone Helen 0418 174 854 or Merna 0427 550 926.
Where: Pool Room, National Hotel, High Street, Bendigo.
When: Saturday, October 15, noon.
ALL THAT STEAMS
Join in with the Castlemaine Historical Society Inc. and celebrate the 160th Anniversary of Steam Trains to Castlemaine, October 15, 1862 to October 15, 2022.
Join in for a walking tour of the Castlemaine Railway Stations on Sunday, October 16.
Explore the history of the Railway and the Station including one of the few remaining Mechanical Signal Boxes (stairs involved).
Book your tickets through the Castlemaine Visitor Information Centre 1800 171 888 or 5471 1795 or click here.
$25 per adult, $10 students, $60 family. Please note, this does not include tickets for the VGR train
Walking tour times: Tour 1: 10am to 11.30am, Tour 2: 2pm to 3.30pm. Meet outside the kiosk on Platform 3
Where: Castlemaine Railway Station.
When: Saturday and Sunday, October 15 and 16.
COMMUNITY FESTIVAL
After originally being planned for earlier in the year, the Goldfields Community Festival is taking place this October.
Go Goldfields is delighted to have partnered with Committee for Maryborough, Maryborough Rotary and Central Goldfields Shire Council to deliver this community event.
This festival will feature music, art, games, rides, activities and more.
Maryborough District Health Service will also host a First Nations tent with activities and yarning circle.
A Dja Dja Wurrung Elder will perform a Welcome to Country and smoking ceremony to open the festival.
Where: Philips Gardens, Maryborough.
When: Saturday, October 15, 11am to 4pm.
KAY'S SPRING FASHIONS
Support Heartbeat Victoria Bendigo Branch and raise money for vital equipment for the cardiac departments of local hospitals at this event.
This event will also include Marg's Jewellery.
There will be a raffle, lucky door prize and afternoon tea.
Bring a friend and enjoy a cuppa.
$5 entry includes three raffle tickets.
For information - Marie 5443 6797 or 5447 8838.
Where: Eaglehawk Citizens Band Hall, Peg Leg Road (opposite Aldi)
When: Tuesday, October 25, 2pm.
