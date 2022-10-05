Castlemaine Magpies honour best BFNL, CVFLW players

Castlemaine Football Netball club celebrated its most successful season in modern times at its presentation night.
The Magpies' women's football team won the CVFLW premiership, their A-grade netball team qualified for the finals for the first time in a decade, while the senior footballers had two wins and avoided the wooden spoon for the first time since 2017.
On the footy field, consistent midfielder Tommy Horne dominated the senior best and fairest.
Horne, who finished in the top five in the BFNL's Michelsen Medal, defeated midfielder Tom Cain in the Pies' most prestigious award.
Tia Davidge earned the honour of best and fairest in a premiership season in the Pies' CVFLW team.
The classy midfielder edged out Meg Ginnivan in the vote count.
The A-grade netball best and fairest vote count was a thriller.
Goal shooter Jane O'Donohue and co-coach Fiona Fowler tied for the top award, while there was a three-way tie between Maddie Carter, Mikaela Vaughan and Bridie Semmens for second.
Full list of Castlemaine FNC award winners from the club's presentation night:
FOOTBALL
Under-18 - Best and fairest: Ben McConachy. Runner-up: Ethan Hein. Coaches award: Ethan Hein. Most consistent: Ethan Maltby.
Reserves - Best and fairest: Wilson Staples. Runner-up: Luke Pritchard. Coaches award: Dan Park. Most consistent: Jordan Cochrane.
Seniors - Best and fairest: Tommy Horne. Runner-up: Tom Cain. Coaches award: Brodie Byrne. Players player: Tommy Horne. Most consistent: Liam Wilkinson.
Women - Best and fairest: Tia Davidge. Runner-up: Meg Ginnivan. Coaches award: Emma Pedretti. Leading goalkicker: Shelby Knoll. Most consistent: Michelle Barkla.
NETBALL
17-and-under - Best and fairest: Megan Wilson. Runner-up: Paige Langley. Coaches award: Olivia Henderson. Players player: Sarah McLean.
B-reserve - Best and fairest: Katina Hawkin. Runner-up: Madison Clifford. Coaches award: Stella Matheson. Players player: Katina Hawken.
B-grade - Best and fairest: Shae Denahy. Runner-up: Paige Mitchener. Coaches award: Millie Gurski-Howell. Players player: Paige Mitchener.
A-reserve - Best and fairest: Zoe Douglass. Runner-up: Jess Lord. Coaches award: Kirby Jefferies. Players player: Zoe Douglass.
A-grade - Best and fairest: Jane O'Donohue and Fiona Fowler. Runner-up: Maddie Carter, Mikaela Vaughan, Bridie Semmens. Coaches award: Caitlin Richardson. Players player: Maddie Carter.
