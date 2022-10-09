Bendigo's wet start to spring has seen the city record more than double the average amount of rainfall it usually expects in September.
The wet weather in central Victoria saw 112.2mm fall in Bendigo in September, well above the average of 50.9mm.
The wettest day was for the 24 hours to 9am on Wednesday, September 28 with 40.4mm.
Last year, 71.6mm fell in September.
While this year's rain total appeared impressive, it was still well short of the wettest September of the past 30 years. That was in 2016 when 153.4mm was recorded for the month.
So far this year, 546.8mm of rain has fallen to the end of September, well above the average of 386.8mm.
And there appears no let up from the rain as we head into a new month.
For the first nine days of October, 42.2mm of rain has already been recorded with 30.6mm the highest one day fall on Wednesday.
At this rate, it seems October 2022 will easily surpass last October's total of 70.6mm.
The highest temperature was 21.6 degrees on Friday, September 23 before plummeting three days later to just 12.1 degrees.
The calendar might have said spring but the mercury suggested it was winter as the temperature plummeted overnight on Tuesday, September 13 to a monthly low of -0.7.
The mean temperature for September is 5.8 (minimum) and 15.7 (maximum).
The wild fluctuation in weather has continued into October where a balmy spring day of 21.6 degrees on Monday, October 3 was a distance memory two days later when the temperature crashed to 13.1 degrees to accompany the heavy downpour.
October's average temperature is 19.1.
