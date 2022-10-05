Dream Victoria Derby chance for Markham

CHARLTON trainer Ashleigh Markham knows only too well the magnitude of the task facing Codename Marcus in Saturday night's Group 1 Victoria Derby (2760m) at Melton.
But he also knows opportunities like this don't come around often, so he is planning to make the most of the experience.
Codename Marcus is the rank outsider in the $200,000 feature - one of four Group 1s to be run on the night - rated a $151 chance in the early TAB market.
The three-year-old gelding won his way into the field with his sixth placing in last Saturday night's second heat, won by the raging favourite Captain Ravishing.
Markham is the first to concede Codename Marcus has the job ahead of him, but he is thrilled to have an opportunity.
"It's a bit of a shot in the dark, but we scraped in," the 38-year-old trainer-driver said.
"We are going to need a fair bit of luck to compete with them on Saturday.
"It was a bit of a tongue-in-cheek aim to begin with to be honest, but he's slowly progressed.
"He's still not 100 per cent the horse he is going to be and hasn't quite matured quite well enough, but he is getting there.
"It's a little nerve-wracking, but we're just glad to get to be part of it all."
Codename Marcus was one of Markham's first Victorian runners following his move to Charlton earlier this year from Western Australia, together with his wife Tamara and their children Ajay, Chaise, Nate and Bonnie.
The son of Pet Rock out of the mare Mustang Sassy has remained in work in the months since, racking up 15 starts for two wins and five placings.
Markham felt the gelding had really started to blossom around the time of his win at Bendigo on July 19.
He finished fourth at his next start at Melton in a race won by fellow derby contender Bet On The Tiger and second at his next run at Ballarat behind the horse Markham and most everyone feels has his hoof on the till in this Saturday night's race, Captain Ravishing.
Codename Marcus, who is Markham's first Group 1 runner, was sixth behind the same horse in last Saturday night's heat.
The star Emma Stewart-trained colt is clearly the horse to beat in Markham's eye.
"We've raced him twice now and I just can't believe what I have watched," he said.
"My bloke sat three fence on Saturday night and he personally went 54.4 and we got beaten about 30 metres.
"It's unbelievable. My bloke has gone huge, but it's just phenomenal what Captain Ravishing is doing.
"Anything can happen, but all going well and if everything can go to plan, hopefully, we can hold our heads high.
"We're in it for a bit of fun. At the end of the day, it's a pretty big achievement for us just getting there.
"Had anybody said when we left Western Australia that you would have a Group 1 runner before the year is out, I probably would have laughed at them, but it's good to finally get there."
Codename Marcus will have the services of 126-time Group 1 winning driver Chris Alford, who drove him for the first time last Saturday night.
The champion reinsman is chasing his fifth derby win.
Alford won the race for the first time in 1993 aboard Golden Reign and claimed his most recent success on the Emma Stewart-trained Our Little In General in 2017.
In between, he won on Blueagle in 1995 and Menin Gate in 2015.
Beyond Saturday night, Markham hoped Codename Marcus could eventually develop into a country cups-type horse or regular metro-level performer.
"There's plenty of upside with him as he is still maturing," he said.
"He's pretty much been in work ever since I got here, landing at the beginning of February. So he's done a pretty good job to still be holding his head up.
"He'd had about six weeks' work before I came and only had 10 days or a week off here or there, but that's it.
"We've had some issues with him growing over the journey. He's really filled out, but had some growing pains and was hanging badly.
"He probably could have won a few more races than he has if he was 100 per cent.
"But I think after this he will have a little bit of a freshen up and we'll take aim again next year."
Codename Marcus will carry the hopes of everyone involved in the tight-knit trotting community at Charlton.
Club president Joey Thompson said it had been 'a while' since Charlton last produced a derby runner and naturally everyone in town was behind the Markhams and their promising pacer.
"They have been a great addition to the landscape here, Ashleigh, Tamara and the kids. They've been a real asset to the town - real community-minded," he said.
"It's pretty hard coming from another environment to train here where everything is different, including the racing style, but he has adjusted well and the horses are going well, as Codename Marcus is showing.
"He's a long shot, but that's why they call it a race. They don't give it out now, they wait until afterward. Anything can happen.
"He's a tough bastard that horse - he can finish fourth or fifth if he gets the right run.
"No one would be happier than me and everyone here if he won."
