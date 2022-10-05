Bendigo Advertiser
Dream Victoria Derby chance for Markham

By Kieran Iles
Updated October 5 2022 - 3:44am, first published 3:40am
Charlton trainer-driver Ashleigh Markham, aboard Codename Marcus, is thrilled to have a Group 1 Victoria Derby starter for the first time this Saturday night at Melton. Picture: Kieran Iles

CHARLTON trainer Ashleigh Markham knows only too well the magnitude of the task facing Codename Marcus in Saturday night's Group 1 Victoria Derby (2760m) at Melton.

