An award-winning comedy show that evolved from Rachel Rayner's career in science will form part of this year's Bendigo Comedy Festival.
Rayner's career as a science explainer included a three-year stint at Bendigo's Discovery Science and Technology Centre.
Her love for creating shows that explain science to people was the foundation for her award-winning comedy show A Flying Photon.
"In Bendigo, one of my favourite things to do (at Discovery) was writing shows, workshops and education programs for the community," she said.
"Discovery is part of the journey to writing this show. One of the school holiday themes we did was about light. I loved talking about the spectrum of light.
"There is more to the universe than what we can see, there are so many other colours of light. I want to take people on the journey of light. That was the core of the show.
"After talking about things like rainbows, I started putting more comedy elements in to it. Things like poems, physical theatre and lots of punny humour. It is a real mix of material bundled up into a 50-minute show."
Rayner's own journey from science explainer to comedian began when she left Bendigo to work in South Africa as part of the Australian Volunteers for International Development.
"They were looking for someone to go to South Africa and work at the Department of Science and Technology. I was working with communities and educators on projects and did some shows there," she said.
"A couple of years after I was back in Sydney and I missed performing, doing shows and meeting people. So I decided to write a science comedy show."
MORE ENTERTAINMENT
Beginning with a bucket list goal to perform at the Adelaide Fringe Festival, Rayner performed a sold out season and would go on to return to the festival and win the Science at the Fringe Award.
"I just wrote a show on a topic I enjoyed," Rayner said of her success. "When I discovered others enjoyed it too, it was great.
"Bendigo is great group of people I can't wait for them to see it. I have been to Bendigo for the comedy festival before, so to be included in it is exciting.
"It's mainly a show for adults. There isn't anything that would offend children but it is set at higher level for people with an interest in the world and want some more information.
"I want adults to see the universe in a whole new light."
Rachel Rayner's A Flying Photon is as part of the Bendigo Comedy Festival on October 15 at the La Trobe Art Institute from 5.15pm. For tickets of more information visit bendigocomedy.com
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser. See how to download it below:
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.