Daniels scores 15 points in first NBA pre-season hit-out for Pelicans

BENDIGO'S Dyson Daniels delivered a 15-point performance in his NBA pre-season debut with the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday.
The Pelicans opened their pre-season campaign with a 129-125 win over the Chicago Bulls in Chicago.
Daniels - who the Pelicans drafted at pick No.8 in June - played 15 minutes and finished with 15 points on 5-of-15 shooting from the field, five rebounds, one assist, three steals and two blocks.
His 15 points included a three-pointer in the last quarter off an inbound steal that gave the Pelicans a six-point lead.
Daniels' passing skill was also on show with a behind-the-back assist for a Willy Hernangomez three-pointer during the second quarter.
"Once I got into the game and got the rhythm of it I was able to make a few plays and score the ball a little bit," Daniels said post-match.
"Overall, it was an alright game for me; there's so much improvement I can go and work on, but I'm happy with how I finished."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.