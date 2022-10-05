In a push to encourage sustainability among its residents a central Victorian town has unveiled a new mural.
The new splash of colour at Chancery Lane was revealed on Wednesday and is hoped to inspire multicultural communities to reduce waste and recycle more.
The Bendigo mural, created by Melbourne artist Yan Yan Candy Ng, is part of the state government's Small Acts, Big Impact campaign.
According to the director of community action at Sustainability Victoria, Katie Pahlow, it is designed to visualise small ideas for sustainable living, such as using the correct bin, reusing jars, and recycling batteries.
"As the most culturally diverse state in Australia, it is key that we connect with all Victorians in a meaningful and relevant way," she said.
Ms Pahlow said the mural is catered towards culturally and linguistically diverse communities.
"We are excited to bring the "small acts, big impact" campaign to life in new ways with multicultural communities to support better recycling and waste reduction in the state," she said.
The campaign is running in partnership with The LOTE Agency, which aims to "break down cultural barriers to social cohesion".
"We know from our research with CALD communities there's an awareness gap regarding waste and recycling behaviours," LOTE Agency head of communities and strategy Kwabene Ansah said.
"This campaign is about ensuring everyone knows the simple changes we can all make.
"We need to use different channels to reach multicultural communities with this important message, and the mural is a beautiful way transcend language barriers."
City of Greater Bendigo creative communities coordinator Maree Tonkin said she was pleased to see the municipality included in the campaign.
"The new temporary mural encourages dialogue about ways hat communities can contribute to creating a more sustainable future," she said.
