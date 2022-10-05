BENDIGO remains in the box seat to host extra sports at the 2026 Commonwealth Games but has lost hope for one.
Orienteering will not be a medal event at the games, the Commonwealth Games Federation has confirmed.
But Bendigo could be in line for modified versions of basketball - 3x3 basketball and 3x3 wheelchair basketball - that proved popular at this year's Birmingham games.
Games organisers released a full list of 20 sports on Wednesday, including those earmarked for Bendigo earlier this year like weightlifting, para powerlifting, squash, bowls and netball.
Organisers have also revealed Shepparton will host a suite of cycling events.
The Bendigo Advertiser is yet to confirm what impact that might have on Bendigo and Gippsland, which were already slated to hold cycling in an announcement earlier this year.
The newspaper has reached out to Games organisers for clarification.
It appears Shepparton will at least get a time trial linked to road cycling as well as BMX, which will make its Games debut in 2026.
Harcourt appears to remain in the running for mountain bike racing. Its council the Mount Alexander Shire is pushing for events at the La Larr Ba Gauwa Mountain Bike Park.
Games organisers have also confirmed there will be no men's T20 cricket, though Bendigo crowds will be able to see games in the women's competition.
Bendigo could still get shooting and para shooting.
Shooting Australia has already said it wants events in Bendigo.
Exactly which events will run during the Games is yet to be revealed though Bendigo definitely will not get full-bore rifle shooting.
That competition - which Bendigo hosted during Melbourne's 2006 Games - could not be accommodated, Shooting Australia said on Wednesday.
Bendigo could still be in the running for clay target (trap), 10m air pistol, 10m air rifle (small-bore) and para shooting competitions.
Shooting Australia has been gunning for the Bendigo showgrounds to host air rifle and air pistol competitions for several months.
The full list of Commonwealth Games sports for Victoria, 2026:
Editor's note: An earlier draft version of this story included details of some sports that are yet to be confirmed. The Advertiser apologises for any inconvenience this may have caused.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
